5 gambling strategies that always work

There is nothing like a perfect strategy in gambling. Many mathematicians have tried to figure out something but failed.

Each system has limitations. Some may try to convince you otherwise, you should know better.

Don’t get me wrong, though. This does not mean every betting strategy is bad. Some have proven to deliver very excellent results.

It’s a matter of figuring out which system is a worthy investment. And that is where the biggest issue may lie.

In this guide, I will be introducing you to five strategies you can count on. Some systems are good for specific games like ruleta online, while others will work anywhere.

1. The Martingale

The Martingale system is one of the most popular betting strategies out there and most commonly used in betsson Peru. Both professionals and betting enthusiasts use it.

Two factors make this system a worthy investment:

It is the easiest strategy

It’s profiting every time – theoretically.

So, how does it work? Simple. Just double your bets every time you lose. The idea is to at least break even when you finally win.

The Martingale system is based on the assumption that you will always win. No matter how many times you fail, you are bound to win at last.

Make even-money bets when using this system. This simplifies things and reduces the risks.

Here is an example of how the Martingale strategy works:

A player bets $10 and wins +10

Bet $10 and lose 0

Bet 20 and lose -20

Bet 40 and lose -60

Bet 80 and lose -140

Bet 160 and lose -300

Bet 320 and win (+20

Return to $10

Pros

Easy to use

More successful outcomes than other systems

You will eventually win and at least break even or win more

Best for consistent short-term profits

Cons

Extremely risky strategy as you bet more than your original wager after several rounds

Casinos impose table limits. This may prevent wealthy gamblers from fully exhausting this system.

2. Double the winnings

With the Martingale, you double the wager amount. But it may not offer the biggest wins. Other strategies promise significant payouts but with increased risks.

Doubling your winnings is one such method. The idea is to place the next bet double your current winning.

Gambling is a game of taking risks. And the practice has shown that you can increase your winnings by taking the biggest risks.

When players win, they double their bets. This lets them draw as much money as allowed.

The idea is to get more wins with every game you play. However, the issue comes in when you are on a losing streak.

A better approach would be to combine this system with another, like the Martingale. That means you double your betting amount with every loss until you win. Then, play the next bet at double your current winning.

This is the best way to earn big money at once. Well, it depends on your luck. It may sound risky too, but many people use it. And it works.

Pros

Easy to use strategy

You double the win

You can combine with other strategies

Cons

It can lead to large losses, which may be hard to recover

Unnecessary risks

It’s only for wealthy gamblers

3. Betting below 2% of your bankroll

This strategy may not sound very interesting. Normally, if you have $200 to bet, you should make bets of between $10 and $25. Such is a small amount that many gamblers may find hard to live with.

You will only win a similar amount every time. It’s a harmless theory for those gambling with an expendable bankroll. As long as you can win from time to time, you should be good.

The problem is that you are likely to run dry. You can reduce this risk by betting an even lower amount.

It would be a great idea to risk 2% of your money. It’s the way for professional and amateur sports bettors who want to minimize their short-term risks.

This strategy works for any only casino game. And that’s why it has become popular and reliable. It is better to have small, consistent wins than huge one-time losses.

Example

If you have a bankroll of $2000, your 2% is only $40. That means you can only use $40 for every betting.

Pros

This strategy keeps you in the game longer. You are not risking a lot, making it easier to play more.

Useful in skill-based games like poker and sports betting

Lower risks

Cons

It requires a large enough bankroll, which many players may not have.

It requires a high discipline, which is lacking in many pro players.

Reduced action may make the games seem boring.

4. Value betting

Here is another apuestas deportivas ecuador system every gambler must try. This is a process of acquiring maximum value from every situation with a long-term advantage. It’s a popular approach in poker, although it can also work in blackjack.

Value betting is suitable for players who can identify and take advantage of appropriate conditions. For example, you may have the best poker in a manner that brings out the minimum value for your opponent.

Your wager must be large enough to benefit the most and yet small enough, so the opponent does not fold.

Pros

The best strategy for long-term profits

It separates you from the opponent

It allows you to become a more skillful player

Cons

Requires one to be good in math, a skilled player, and be able to walk a fine line with gambling

You must wager a large enough sum

5. The Labouchere

Like the Martingale, the Labourache is a negative progression betting method, only less risky. A player starts by creating a unit size. You can do this by selecting the minimum bet for the table.

Then, decide the number of units you wish to win during the session. From here, create a string of numbers that sum up to your desired win. Add the first and last digit in the sequence to come up with your bet.

If you win, cross off these numbers. If you lose, add the combined numbers to the end of the string.

Pros

More freedom than other strategies

Less risky

You decide your unit size

Cons

It requires a series of big bets in a losing streak

Conclusion

Gambling can be quite exciting and frustrating at the same time. A good strategy means you know what you are doing. It’s never about increasing your winning chance but rather minimizing the risks. These five strategies are suitable for any player.

Story by Vinit Sharma