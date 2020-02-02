#5 Florida State holds off Virginia Tech, wins 74-63
Devin Vassell was 7-of-7 from three en route to scoring a career-high 27 points to lead #5 Florida State to a 74-63 win at Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The Hokies (14-8, 5-6 ACC) have now lost three straight and four of five after a 4-2 start in ACC play.
FSU (18-3, 8-2 ACC) led by five at the half, and Tech narrowed the margin to four before a Vassell three at the 17:08 mark jumpstarted an 8-2 run that pushed the margin to double-digits.
A 12-4 ‘Noles run, punctuated by a Trent Forrest and-one at the 9:25 mark, gave Florida State its biggest lead of the game, at 60-44.
Virginia Tech hung around for a good while, with a pair of Landers Nolley free throws cutting the margin to 63-55 with 3:03 left, but that was as close as it would get.
Tyrece Radford led Tech with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field.
Nolley contributed 14, but was just 5-of-16 shooting on the day.
