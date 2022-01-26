5 factors to look for in your protein bars

Not all protein bars are made the same. Some protein bars may contain fewer proteins than required, and you need to check the nutritional information on the bar label to make sure that it’s a healthy and balanced snack.

Some protein bars are calorie-dense and will be quite counterproductive if you are serious about your dietary and gym goals. This makes it all the more important to understand the factors to look for in a protein bar so you can make a well-guided decision about what your body consumes.

Here’s a list of five factors you should consider when choosing a great protein bar from Dr. Jen’s.

1. The purpose and time for taking the protein bar

The best time to eat a protein bar is either before or after a vigorous workout session. Pre-workout protein bars should contain quick digesting carbohydrates with proteins. Fat, fiber, and protein should be in limited amounts as they slow down digestion, leaving you with a negative feeling after a workout.

Post-workout protein bars, on the other hand, should contain high-quality proteins and carbohydrates to help in the recovery and rebuilding process.

2. Amount of added sugar

When looking for protein bars, most people tend to focus on the protein count and sort of ignore the amount of added sugar. The recommended added sugar in your protein bar should be at least 10 grams since the recommended sugar intake for men is 36 grams a day while the figure for women stands at 24 grams. Exceeding this amount is considered unhealthy.

3. Is it rich in fiber?

While proteins indeed are important after a great workout, you also need to eat a protein bar rich in whole grains because of their excellent fiber content. Fiber helps the body digest proteins and carbohydrates from the protein bar.

4. Consider its fat content

A good protein bar should have low saturated fat content (not more than three grams per serving) and no trans fats at all. This is just enough fat to help power through the day.

5. Sources of protein should be real food

The best choice of a protein bar is one that lists natural foods such as whole foods among its ingredients. Proteins from natural foods are more effective for your diet and are what your body needs for optimal health.

According to experts, protein isolates are not as effective as proteins in their natural form.

Grab a Dr. Jen’s ultimate protein bar today

Dr. Jen’s ultimate protein bar could be a choice for you as a quick and convenient snack. The protein bar has low sugar content, making it ideal for people who work out as well as those on the go.

Dr. Jen’s protein bars are made with non-processed natural ingredients without any artificial additives, are gluten-free, and can supplement all your meals, all at a convenient cost.

All in all, Dr. Jen’s ultimate protein bar is loaded with all ingredients that you are looking for in a protein bar.

Story by Brad Bernanke