5 essential steps for marketing your small business

Let’s say you have this thrilling idea for a small business. You have a plan in place for what you want to sell. You feel like people need the goods or services that you’re going to provide.

Coming up with great products is part of a success formula, but that’s only one aspect. You’re also going to need to know at least a little about marketing. It’s small business marketing that gets you the attention that’s so critical during this initial phase.

Marketing is not as complex as you may believe it is. Here are five steps that you can take, which will point you in the right direction.

Establish a Network and Drum Up Local Awareness

In the pandemic era, working from home is something that interests more people than ever. You can certainly start a small business from your study or living room.

A big part of it can be networking, and you don’t even need to do it in-person. You can join:

Community groups

Business associations

Commerce chambers

If you’re starting small, then getting noticed in your community and connecting with other local merchants will count for a lot. You can get referrals and meet valuable contacts this way.

You can sponsor nonprofit or sporting events. You can also give away swag like T-shirts, mugs, or anything else with your logo and contact info on it.

Create a Website

Website creation is one of the first things that you’ll need to do as a small business owner. If you can do it yourself, then that will save you some money. You can use Wix or WordPress.

There are many different templates that you can use. Pick one that you feel matches your personality and brand.

If you’re not comfortable creating the site yourself, then you can always hire a web designer reasonably cheaply. The money you have to spend on them is a tax write-off. If you have a friend or family member who’s good with web design, they might even be willing to do it for free.

You Can Use Google AdWords

Google AdWords is an easy way for you to:

Direct some attention to your website

Make those shopping in your niche aware that your company exists

You can use analytics on Google AdWords to figure out keywords and phrases that shoppers in your niche are likely to use. This is the perfect way to target geographic locations.

If you have area-specific products or services, then when someone near you searches using a particular keyword combination, like “flower shops near me,” for instance, your website should be one of the top hits.

Use Social Media to Your Advantage

You might loath social media or love it, but if you want people to notice your business, you have to use it. Study your customer demographics. Figure out which social media platforms they’re likely to use.

It might be Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, or others. Once you’ve selected some platforms where you know your customer base spends their time, create business accounts.

You must determine if you want to run your social media or whether you want to get someone else to do it. Crafting social media messaging is time-consuming, and it can be challenging as well. It’s often better to hire someone to handle this part of your marketing, leaving you free to focus on other things.

Claim Your Business Online

This is a simple marketing step that too many small businesses don’t do. Millions of people use Google, and that’s how your customers may look for you.

You can control what potential customers find out about you online if you create and register a listing for your small business. You can input all the relevant details, like your business email, phone number, and address, if you have a brick-and-mortar location.

If you neglect to do this, then you’ll have no way of knowing whether your business information is correct when potential customers try to find you through a search engine.

The one other thing that you should do is try to get as organized as possible. Plan out your days beforehand. Brainstorm with any partners that you have, and try to determine what’s going to get you the best ROI, not just in marketing, but in every business-related thing you do.

Running a small business is challenging, but it’s also thrilling. You are attempting to make your way in the world, and that’s admirable. Remain dedicated, and you should succeed.

