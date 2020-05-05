5 essential purchases to improve your workouts

Published Monday, May. 4, 2020, 8:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Is it possible to live a fit-and-healthy lifestyle on a budget? Of course it is! You certainly don’t have to break the bank in order to develop a winning exercise routine. Still, the reality is that certain useful purchases can greatly enhance your ability to exercise, as well as your performance levels during physical activity. Indeed, investing in any of these five products can make a world of difference for your efforts. Check them out here:

Quality Shoes

It’s difficult to overstate just how important proper footwear is to overall fitness success. No matter how you choose to work out, odds are you’ll be spending a lot of time on your feet. And if you walk, jog, or run regularly, high-quality shoes are a must. Note that tight or ill-fitting footwear can actually cause a number of painful issues like corns, bunions, or heel spurs. (For more information about treating those conditions, you can contact Northwest Surgery Center.)

Headphones

Want to get in the zone when you’re working out? Then consider purchasing a new pair of headphones. Listening to music while exercising can motivate you to reach new heights. Plus, good headphones will block out any distracting noises so you can focus on the task at hand.

Weights

Of course, people with gym memberships may not need weights, since they’re able to use the equipment at the facility. However, you might not always be able to go to the gym for a workout. As such, it makes sense to invest in –– at the very least –– a modest set of weights. This way, you can still diversify your workout and get in a solid set of reps even while at home.

Virtual Trainer

Working out alone is tough. Working out alone, at home, in the midst of a global pandemic is exceedingly challenging. Given that fact, now is the perfect time to reach out to a personal trainer for some virtual lessons. Interacting with another person while working out –– particularly one who can instruct and motivate accordingly –– is a great way to invest some extra capital.

Day Planner

Will a new day-planning tool help you run faster? Jump higher? Be stronger? No, not directly it won’t. What it will do, though, is allow you to gain a better grasp on your schedule so that you can create a workout program based on your availability. It’s not easy to squeeze in an hour of exercise into an already busy day. That’s why you should take extra care to do so. Skipping even one workout could derail your momentum and hinder your progress.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments