5 effective tips for writing an amazing press release

Published Friday, Jul. 10, 2020, 4:18 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Any effective public relations strategy will have a press release at its heart. This is because it is an integral component of public relations that gets the word out. You need people to know about your product release, events, and many other things that your company is doing.

It keeps people informed. However, you need a noticeable press release for people to take an interest in it in the first place. This is why it is important to write an amazing press release that will get your business noticed and here’s how.

Write A Headline That Creates Intrigue

The first thing that journalists notice about a press release is a headline. If that doesn’t create any interest then they will not bother opening your email. In this case, your headline will be the subject of the mail.

Keep your headline short, catchy, and informative. However, if you think that doesn’t convey the message you would like then remember that you can always add a subheading.

Get Your Point Across In The Beginning

Most journalists just skim through the press release because they don’t have time to read the entire thing. This is why you must get to the point in the first few lines of your press release.

The rest of the paragraphs should have information that supports the point and elaborates on it further. If this is not working out for you then you can always hire a press release distribution service to get your releases out to key members of the media.

Structure It Right

Many companies forget the power of formatting. They leave out important details because of which the press release doesn’t get accepted by a reporter.

You should always start your press release by giving the contact name, number, and email address. This will guide the reporter on who they can contact and make things easier for them.

Quantify Your Claims

You may pack a lot of significant information in your press release but if you can’t back it up with number then it’s of no use. Include numbers that support your announcements and any trends you have added inside.

This will support what you have to say in a much better way and make your argument even stronger.

Proofread Before Sending

You need your press release to be flawless. This includes grammar too. A reporter will not choose your press release if it has errors, especially grammatical ones.

It shows that you didn’t bother proofreading and you don’t care about your press release. This is why you must check the format, grammar, and structure before you send it out to anyone.

Final Words

If you don’t want to go through the hassle then a great way to release it is through hiring the best press release distribution service. They will guide you through everything and make sure that your press release is picked up by the best journalists so that it can get noticed the way it deserves to!

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments