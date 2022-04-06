5 easy ways to protect schools from cyberattacks

Nearly every school in the United States is still vulnerable to cyberattacks, which could lead to various harmful outcomes. According to the Department of Homeland Security, incidents against education institutions have increased by 46 percent from 2015. Cyberattacks can entail multiple types of harm–e.g., theft, identity crime, credit card fraud, extortion, and vandalism–and are increasingly demanding for schools to defend themselves against due to their increasing sophistication. For schools and students’ data to remain safe and secure in the future, these institutions must remain vigilant concerning cybersecurity practices. Cyberattacks are increasingly sophisticated, and schools need to stay vigilant about potential cyber dangers.

1. Eliminate passwords for staff

Password management is a small but essential step in keeping schools safe from future cyberattacks. By eliminating weak passwords and requiring staff members to use a single sign-on approach, schools could eliminate the possibility of unauthorized access to their network–particularly on devices connected to web portals. Users must be protected with a security feature that one can use for authentication. Once users have been authenticated, they need to access the sign-in portal via their mobile device instead of an insecure computer terminal if they wish to enter their account information.

2. Secure devices

All devices that connect to a school district’s network must be secured. Schools should utilize multiple security measures to prevent unauthorized access, including encrypting all data traffic and updating their operating systems to protect against any vulnerabilities discovered in new versions of software programs. Additionally, schools should strengthen their web filters and install anti-virus software on their computers and mobile devices. In addition, schools should utilize hardware security modules (HSMs) and hardware tokens for increased security measures whenever possible.

3. Update software

Ensuring devices are secured and updating software is a large part of preventing school cyberattacks. Therefore, schools should require that all software, including operating systems, browsers, applications, and security programs, be updated. Additionally, schools should ensure that their staff members download the latest software versions.

4. Employ a multifaceted security strategy

Schools must develop a cybersecurity strategy that incorporates various aspects of information technology. In particular, administrators should employ multiple layers of security to protect their systems from attacks. It includes firewalls, intrusion detection systems (IDS) and intrusion prevention systems (IPS), network access control (NAC), endpoint protection, and encryption technologies.

5. Monitor users’ behavior

School officials should be aware of their students’ online activity to prevent potential cyberattacks. It includes both students and school-based employees–e.g., teachers and staff members–who may use their devices on the school’s network. In addition, schools should also monitor any changes in traffic behavior on their networks, as it allows them to identify any potential intrusions or unauthorized access attempts. Finally, to ensure that users are using the school’s network in an authorized manner, schools should provide students with alternatives to wireless devices that one can use on the school’s network.

Schools must continue to protect themselves from hacking threats, including assessing current vulnerabilities and developing effective preventative measures for future cybersecurity threats. To protect sensitive data and personal information, secure devices should be used, including firewalls, encryption technology, and anti-virus software. Additionally, staff members must be required to use a secure form of authentication to access their accounts. Schools should also monitor users’ behavior and traffic on their networks.

Story by Alex Hamilton

