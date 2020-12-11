5 easy steps to protect your personal information online

There are many security risks for smartphone users today, and these risks will continue to grow, along with the devices' popularity. We'll show you five easy tricks you can do to protect your personal information. Some of them are extremely simple but can do wonders for your safety.

Update your operating system

Do you know what software vulnerabilities are? If you’re an average user, then this might be the first time you hear about that. But cybercriminals are very much aware of flaws in operating systems. They are looking for holes in operating systems through which they can enter your devices. Once they enter, they can steal your personal information and put you in a lot of trouble. It can be something childish like hacking your social media accounts and posting silly stuff, but they usually do harmful stuff. Stealing your info allows them to make deals online in your name. They steal your identity. It’s hard to explain that your personal information is stolen, so authorities will push you like you’re a criminal if that happens.

One of the great ways to keep hackers out of your devices is to update operating systems regularly. Every operating system (on every device) has new security features, so hackers have to work hard to break it. That’s why they’re targeting devices with outdated operating systems. It’s similar to the law of the wild. Wolfs will always aim at the weakest elk because it’s easy to hunt it. New operating systems have cool new features, so updating them is a win-win deal for you.

Turn off lock screen notifications

This tip won’t keep hackers out of your devices, but it can save you from many unpleasant situations. Also, they are people who are sitting in public places, waiting for an innocent victim to sit next to them and get notifications on their phone. Imagine you’re sitting in a bar. Your phone is on the table, and an important code from your bank or PayPal arrives. If you didn’t turn off lock screen notifications, it would show up, and anybody could see it. That’s the first step towards stealing your data. And they didn’t have to do a thing. All they had to do was to look at your phone at the right moment. Also, chat messages can pop up like that and get you in trouble if you wanted to keep that conversation secret.

Turning off lock screen notifications is simple on Android and IOS devices. Open settings. Go to apps and notifications. Look for “Notifications on the lock screen.” Disable them, and that’s it. You’re safe. If you don’t know how to do it yourself, don’t be ashamed to ask somebody to do that for you. It can save you from a lot of unpleasant situations.

Beware of public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks are great, but they are extremely dangerous. If you don’t have to use them – don’t do it. It’s always better to use your data than connect to a public Wi-Fi network. Having an updated antivirus helps a lot, but it’s still not a guarantee that you’ll keep hackers away.

Hackers love public networks because they can put themselves between your device and connection point. You won’t notice that. Nobody ever does. And while they’re connected to your device, they are like leeches. Hackers can easily send malware (viruses) to your device once they sink their teeth in you. Also, they can share your data with the whole network. That’s dangerous on so many levels. So if you want to make sure nobody will do you any harm, avoid public networks. If you have to use them – get a strong antivirus and security program.

Always check permissions on new apps and updates

Do you read permissions you’re giving to newly downloaded apps? Most people don’t. We trust developers and click allow. But when you think about it, most apps ask for access to parts of your device they can’t possibly need. For example, you download a funny voice-over app to have fun with your friends. You tap allow without thinking and forget they ever asked your permission. But if you look closer, you’ll see they asked you to let them access your photos, contacts, and who knows what. That means they can see your photos without asking you ever again. Yes, all of them. They can steal them, and then you depend on their mercy. Numerous blackmails started that way, so read carefully before giving any new app any permissions.

Be careful giving out your digits

This one shouldn’t even be a tip, but you’d surprise how many people naively share their passwords with other people. No, it’s not safe to share it with your friends either. They can remember it and use it to enter your accounts if you get in a fight. Some people are so naive that they give their digits to random scammers. You might receive an email asking you to share your passwords because they’re working on security. Don’t do it. Serious companies would never ask you such a thing. Never share your passwords with anybody and change them often if you want to be safe.

Story by Maria Biz

