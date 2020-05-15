5 day-date ideas that you and your partner will love

It can become all too easy as a couple, especially if you have been together for a long time, to simply spend your weekends sitting around in your PJs, watching Netflix, and ordering in a takeaway.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with doing this from time to time. Everyone needs a rest day or two to recover from the pressures of everyday life.

That being said, there comes a time when you realize enough is enough.

You need to get out as a couple, and not just to your local café for a hungover brunch or to the local store for emergency snacks.

You need a day-date.

The beauty of a day-date is that the options of what you can choose to do are endless.

You are not limited to either dinner, drinks, or the movies, and you won’t reach a point during the date when one or both of you end up yawning and yearning for bed.

Not sure where to go for your next day-date?

Check out these fun, unique, and memorable day-date ideas that will have you rushing for a shower and out the front door in no time.

1. Take a dance lesson

Even if you have two left feet, a dance lesson is a great way to bring a couple together with plenty of opportunities for laughs and even romance.

Whether you fancy something upbeat and energetic like salsa dancing or something more slow and steady like ballroom, there are literally thousands of dance classes available across the US – you may even be able to find a free one!

2. Book an experience day

If you are the type of couple that likes to have your day planned out rather than simply going where the mood takes you, an experience day is a great option for you.

Gifts Vouchers offers a wide range of experience days, including driving experiences for the car enthusiasts among you, werewolf and zombie experiences for fright fanatics, and the ever-popular spa days for those who want some good old-fashioned R&R.

3. Go rock-climbing

For those who love a bit of adventure and the chance to work up a sweat, trying your hand at rock-climbing at a local indoor rock-climbing facility is the ideal choice.

Although this is unlikely to take all day, the novelty of this activity will undoubtedly make up for it, and you can always go for a leisurely lunch afterward.

You’ll have worked up an appetite, that’s for sure!

4. Visit a local winery or brewery

If the thought of a dry day-date is putting you off the whole idea, why not choose an activity that will ensure you get to enjoy a tipple or two along the way?

Depending on your individual tastes, you could head to a nearby winery for a romantic afternoon of wine tasting or book a brewery tour and sample some local beers.

5. Take a cooking class

Rather than spend your money on an overpriced meal out every Saturday night, why not book a couple’s cooking class and learn how to make a gourmet meal together from scratch that you can cook and enjoy time and time again.

Choose from vegetarian or vegan classes, fine dining options, or a particular cuisine that you both love, such as Italian or Indian.

