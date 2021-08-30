5 cosmetic procedures that you should think of in 2021

In today’s era, everyone is in a competition of looking good and young irrespective of their age which has made cosmetic surgeries and procedures a competitive market all around the globe. Not only in developed countries but also in developing countries, various cosmetic procedures have started seeking people’s attention.

With the evolving time, the field of cosmetic procedures has been changing at such a rapid pace that it has become hard to keep up with the latest trends and developments. So, if you’re looking out for the cosmetic procedures that you think are worth getting then you have landed at the right place. In this article, we will discuss the 5 cosmetic procedures that you should think of in 2021.

Botox

Botox, an abbreviation of Botulinum toxin, are injections that are injected directly into muscles that are the cause of wrinkles on your face. Once these injections are applied, they relax the muscles and as a result temporarily reduce or eliminate frown lines, forehead creases, thick bands visible on your neck, fine lines on your lips, bunny lines on the nose bridge and various other wrinkles and fine lines visible on your face.

Injections are used to relax and soften the wrinkles and lines for a smoother refreshed appearance. Botox is also being used for minor facelifts, such as the corners of the mouth, arches of the eyebrows, etc. which usually results in enhanced and more youthful facial look.

These Botox injections usually take around a total of 5-10 minutes or so. Once they are injected, the results will be apparent in a few days. The result of these injections can last up to 4 to 5 months and with repeated injections it can last up to 6 to 8 months. However, the best results are possible only if you take good care of your skin in a more natural way. Because without taking good care of your skin, you may not get the fresh and young appearance for a long period.

MiraDry

The MiraDry treatment provides a solution to all the undesired and excessive underarm sweating that can make a lot of people uncomfortable. For most people, sweating and bad odor is something that they have to manage by using antiperspirants and deodorants on a daily basis. Basically, the sweat glands present in our armpits produce body odor when mixed with bacteria on the skin’s surface.

MiraDry uses a high volume of anesthesia (e.g. tumescent) coupled with high energy delivery. The whole procedure benefits in permanently reducing underarm sweat, eliminating bad odor and hair. The process is non-surgical and has little to no downtime.

The procedure takes usually 1 hour long but is a comfortable one. You might feel swelling, soreness and altered sensation in or around your underarms as a little side effect of the procedure. But there is nothing to worry about as you can use ice and ibuprofen to reduce swelling around that area.

Dermal Fillers

Derma fillers have gained enormous popularity in recent years as they offer a lot of improvements in your appearance which were previously available with surgeries only. Dermal fillers are cheaper and have limited-to-no recovery time.

The main procedure involves injecting the gel made up of hyaluronic acid to smooth out the wrinkles that might have happened due to any disease or aging. These fillers are being widely used for adding volume and enhancing facial features. They are applied on areas like cheeks, chin, lips, etc. Once these fillers are injected, they smooth out all the wrinkles around these areas and give you a much fuller and younger look.

There are different types of dermal fillers available in the market and you can find all the information you need about these fillers on the internet. However, you should always consult the doctor or the experts before going through any procedure.

Sculptra Butt Lift

The Sculptra Butt Lift is a very popular cosmetic procedure that involves a transfer of fat to help create more fullness and enhancement to your backside/buttocks. The whole procedure will benefit you in the following terms:

It will improve your body’s proportion.

It reduces fat pockets in other parts of the body.

Your clothing will be more flattering hence making you more confident.

Your cellulite will be less visible.

You will have an all-natural look and feel.

It’s a safer option for butt enhancement.

The results are quick and promising.

Sculptra Butt Lift procedure is usually completed under anesthesia. The surgeon uses liposuction to remove fat from your hips, thighs and stomach. After that, the fat which has been removed from your body is purified and then they are prepared so that they can be injected into your buttocks.

The procedure involves injecting the processed fat into specific areas of the buttocks for a more rounded, enhanced and full look. The only side effect you might have would be that your buttocks may be swollen for several weeks as you recover from surgery.

Lipodissolve

Lipodissolve is a revolutionary microinjection that aids in removing your body fat. It is injected directly onto the skin where it works by breaking up fat cells and then secreted from the body through the lymphatic system.

Currently, this procedure can be done only on the hips, outer thighs, abdomen and waist whereas inner thighs, knees, back and neck are off-limits. Despite tabloid hype about weight loss from the procedure, Lipodissolve is still undergoing clinical trials in order to find out all short or long term effects.

Side effects of this procedure most commonly involve slight redness. It may also temporarily cause bruising or numbness, and mild burns. The redness and swelling of the treated area and surrounding tissues might be noticeable for 3 to 7 days.

Conclusion

We all have a vanity, as the pressure to look young is immense in today’s world. We understand your desire to feel more confident. Hence we have presented the safest and the most trending cosmetic procedures that can help you to get a young and fresh look.

Story by Amandeep Kaur