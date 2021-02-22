5 benefits of charcoal

Published Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, 3:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

In recent times, charcoal has become an increasingly prevalent health & beauty enhancement substance. No, we are not asking you to smear brick on your face and the rest of the body. The charcoal used in beauty products is not the same as brick-and-mortar charcoal.

Instead, it is activated charcoal, prepared by heating carbon-rich materials to very high temperatures, thereby freeing its bonding sites, increasing the surface area by reducing the size but increasing the number of holes between molecules. A single teaspoon of charcoal has as much surface area as that of a football field.

Here’s an article that sheds light on the benefits of charcoal.

Properties of activated charcoal

Activated charcoal is an exceptional detox agent. Officially, charcoal is only used as a treatment for overdose of substances and cases of poisoning. But due to its high toxin-clearing capability, it is being used in more and more products related to health and beauty. It has a high affinity to latch on to microbes and toxins. You can use it to clear those from the body.

5 major benefits of charcoal

1. Skin care

Activated charcoal is reported to cleanse microparticles such as dust, bacteria, toxins, and dirt from the skin by binding with them and then getting them washed off along with water. Many researchers also believe that the charcoal obtained from coconut shells can help cure skin conditions like soft tissue and pimples.

2. Oral care

Activated charcoal is a proven teeth whitening agent. Several oral care products present in the market are based on charcoal. Charcoal’s antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties are beneficial for its use in oral care products.

3. Health benefits

The most notable benefits of activated charcoal, though, are the health benefits. A wide range of health issues, including diarrhea, kidney problems, and gastric issues, can be cured with activated charcoal.

Activated charcoal assists the functioning of the human kidney by filtering out unwanted toxins in the body. Ongoing research has shown positive signs concerning the effect of charcoal in reducing the impact of chronic kidney diseases.

In 2017, researchers concluded that charcoal could be effective against bacteria that cause diarrhea by trapping them on its porous surface. Charcoal is also extremely beneficial in gastrointestinal diseases. It can trap solid impurities and neutralize the liquid and gaseous ones when they pass through its millions of tiny holes.

4. Deodorizer

Charcoal can neutralize foul and harmful gases when they pass through its innumerable tiny pores. In that sense, it can act as a powerful deodorizing agent. Many charcoal-based deodorants are already available in the market.

5. No more hangover & alcohol poisoning

Do you get up in the morning and feel queasy? It is probably the hangover. Drinking too much alcohol can lead to a nasty hangover the next day. Your body gets dehydrated, and it leaves you feeling nauseous the next morning.

So, consider consuming activated charcoal to avoid alcohol poisoning or treating a hangover. You can use the powdered form and mix it in a liquid. Capsule and tablet forms are also available.

Other uses of charcoal

There are several micro-level impurities in water that a standard filter cannot possibly eliminate. In such a case, charcoal’s ability to bind and trap toxic contaminants comes in handy and is used in water microfiltration.

Be careful before using charcoal

While charcoal has umpteen benefits for health and beauty, unadministered use of charcoal can cause various side effects. Before opting for charcoal-based products, one must be assured of not having any allergy to them. Also, oral consumption of charcoal may lead to side effects like constipation, black stool, vomiting, and stomach. Take medical advice before the use of charcoal-based products.

All in all, if used correctly, charcoal can be an exceptional detoxifying agent for the human body.

Story by Robert Carney

Related

Comments