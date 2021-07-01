5 benefits of a professionally built and designed website

Did you know that it takes only 0.05 seconds or 50 milliseconds for website visitors to stay on your website or leave? This span is minimal compared to doing business in person, which takes roughly 7 seconds. It presents the significant importance a company should provide in building a creative and attractive website to help it thrive in the long run. Going digital for businesses is the trend, and it won’t die anytime soon as technology improves steadily. By this time, where do you see your business will be?

Suppose you have thought of this already and built a website, congratulations. However, does your website show what you want users to do there? Because a website is an online hub for your business on the world wide web, it allows users, whether locally or globally, to reach and know you. It is a one-stop shop that enables people to find you, check your products and services, and eventually become paying customers.

What’s in it for you?

64 percent of businesses in the U.S. have a performing website, while 36 percent are not. Of course, you can DIY your website. However, how much of it will help you stand out in the field? Does it drive more traffic? Will it boost your credibility and acquire more customers? There are many things to consider when building and designing your website to yield optimal results. It may take your time, effort, and money if you do it on your own. On the contrary, using a web design and development agency like Revinnt saves you the hassle and covers a full range of services, from web design to digital marketing.

Guaranteed web accessibility and performance

A website’s accessibility and performance are vital to a customer’s experience. If your goal is to attract users and retain them as customers, they must have a good user experience. A good user experience includes the efficient loading and rendering of the site content on a web browser for up to 2 seconds. Website load time leads to a more credible presence, higher conversion, and a more favorable customer satisfaction rate. You might miss a staggering $2.6 billion in your sales in a year from neglecting your website’s design.

With proper accessibility and performance, whether on a desktop or a mobile, your website is on its way to an optimized ranking in the search engines, which is just one way to market your business digitally.

Saved time and effort

Investing in a professional web design agency will save you a lot of time and effort. Pros will build, design, and develop your website promptly. They also understand the complexity of establishing and marketing a digital presence on the web.

Furthermore, as technology continues to improve, updates are also developing. It is the job of the pros to keep everything updated. It only requires a minimum amount of your time and effort so that you can innovate with your agency based on your desired goals and preferences.

A lasting first impression

The recent statistics released by a web designing (UI/UX) service provider show how crucial a website design is in establishing first impressions to internet users.

57% of users won’t recommend a business with a poorly designed website.

75% of users make judgments on a website’s credibility based on the website design.

94% of first impressions are related to web design. And 94 percent of negative feedback is related to a poorly designed website.

Bear these stats in mind, so your brand can leave any users a lasting first impression. Besides, first impressions always last.

A creative and attractive design

There are a lot of companies in different industries. It is a competitive world out there. Any business will want to stand out among the rest. Thus, building a creative and attractive website will not only let your potential clients know about you but also establish your unique brand. Web design is the usage and addition of texts, videos, graphics, but it should be consistent and original. These attributes differentiate web design and development agencies from DIY websites. Professionals consider the entire look of your website relevant to the seamless user’s interaction and experience.

Professionally made

