5 accessories photographers need to check out

As a photographer, you should always look at ways to improve your craft or even improve your life as an artist. Since new products and camera accessories are hitting the market every day, it can be hard to decide which ones are even worth trying. The last thing you want to do is invest in something new, and it turns out to be a complete waste of money. Some of these new products are worth checking out.

Upgrade your photography accessories

Upgrading your accessories may sound daunting, and you may be thinking, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” This is an excellent analogy for most situations, but if you are looking for products that will make your job easier and improve the things you currently own, you should check out all of these items…

1. Peak Design Slide Summit Edition Strap

One of the essential accessories that a photographer needs is a quality camera strap. This strap is well made and will hold up to 200 lbs. That means it will easily hold the heaviest pro cameras that are currently on the market. It is designed to give the user extra comfort and not cause back or neck pain.

2. WD 5TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive HDD, USB 2.0 Compatible

An external hard drive is a great accessory to own as a photographer. Especially if you want to be a professional photographer, this one is very slim and allows you to back up all the photos you take, not to have to worry about losing them. It is also easy to travel with, so you can take it with you everywhere with little to no effort.

3. The Jumper Photo

Brevite sells this perfect camera nag for day-to-day use. It even has a 16’ laptop/ tablet screen. It can be purchased in 10 different colors and has several separate compartments to store all your camera accessories. The Jumper Photo bag includes a special compartment for the camera that can be quickly accessed from a zipper flap on the side of the bag.

4. Phottix EasyHold 5-in-1 Reflector 107cm

This light reflector offers five different options in 1 accessory. The five reflectors included are:

Gold

Silver

White

Black

Translucent

It is perfect to use in any scenario and is ideal for taking portraits and close-up nature shots. This reflector works with natural and all forms of artificial light. This reflector will let you have more control of the light level in your photographs.

5. Datacolor SpyderX Pro

This is a great accessory to have when you are back in the studio editing your photos. It helps to calibrate the monitor to see the true colors of your photos when you are editing them. You will be shocked how much better your pictures will come out when you add the accessory to your photography arsenal.

Time to level up your accessories

You deserve to work smarter and not harder. Go ahead and order some of these accessories, especially The Jumper Photo camera bag. It will allow you to take your camera and accessories everywhere you go, and you will know that they are safe and secure inside this bag. If you see something and you need to get to your camera quickly, this is one of the only bags that offer you a side pocket that gives you direct and quick access to your camera. It is time for you to upgrade your camera’s accessories so that you can take your photography to a whole new level.

