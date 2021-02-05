5 acai bowls to boost immunity

Acai bowls are packed with healthy nutrients, immunity boosters, and flavors. They can tackle almost any health concern by flooding the body full of healthy fats and antioxidants that fight free radicals.

But acai bowls might be a new phrase to some. So how do you get started with the most significant and healthiest trend hitting the internet right now? I’ve taken the guesswork out of it by including recipes for my favorite acai bowls that not only boost immunity but taste delicious as well.

The creamy Avo-cai-do Bowl

If there is one vegetable I love on this planet, it is avocados. Avocados are filled with healthy fats and the creamiest of textures.

This recipe’s star is just ripe enough avocado so that they are soft enough to blend into a smooth and creamy topping.

¼ a cup hemp hearts

½ cup granola lightly sweetened with honey

Two tablespoons almond milk

One tablespoon honey

Add your granola to your favorite bowl. In a blender, blend your acai with your avocado. Add a few drops of honey and a few tablespoons of almond milk and blend till smooth. Pour over your granola and top with hemp heart, and enjoy this creamy, slightly sweet, crunchy bowl.

Sweet and savory Butternut Squash Acai Bowl

Butternut squash has a lovely deep flavor and is full of A, C, E, and B vitamins. Along with loads of calcium and fiber. It also becomes incredibly tender when roasted. This recipe is a little different in that it plays with the acai bowl’s deep flavors and is a savory recipe. Traditionally in central and South American cultures, acai is eaten as a savory accompaniment to fish.

Now we aren’t going to be pairing our acai with fish, but we are going to pair it with beautifully roasted butternut squash.

One butternut squash

¼ teaspoon Chinese five-spice

Two tablespoons butter

Two tablespoons maple syrup, split

½ a cup puréed acai

⅛ cup roasted and salted pumpkin seeds

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Cut your butternut squash in half to resemble two small bowls. Put a tablespoon of butter in each. Sprinkle with Chinese five-spice and drizzle ½ tablespoon of maple syrup in each side of the squash bowl.

Meanwhile, mix the remaining maple syrup into the acai.

Once the butternut squash is cooked, about 30 minutes, remove it from the oven and allow it to cool. Scoop the softened flesh from the skin of the squash into a bowl along with the melted maple butter.

Drizzle the sweetened acai over the squash and then sprinkle with the salty roasted pumpkin seeds.

Simple Acai and Fruit Bowl

Blend your acai with a little bit of water till it is smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with a dollop of sweetened yogurt, sliced banana, blueberries, blackberries, and top with a few chopped walnuts for crunch.

Banana Bread Granola Acai Bowl

You will need two bananas: one frozen, the other fresh.

⅛ cup chopped walnuts or almond slivers

½ cup sweet and nutty granola

1 tablespoon honey

Blend acai with a frozen banana till smooth. Chop other banana into chunks.

Fill a bowl with granola. Pour over the acai. Top with chopped banana and walnuts. Drizzle with honey.

Wild Berry Frozen Acai Bowl

In a blender, add ¼ cup frozen blueberries, ¼ cup frozen strawberries, ¼ a cup frozen blackberries, and one ¼ a cup frozen acai purée.

Add a touch of almond milk as needed till the desired ice cream-like texture is achieved.

Scoop into a bowl and eat while still frozen.

Conclusion

In conclusion, no matter which way you make it, acai is a nutrient-packed and delicious way to stay healthy and enjoy a satisfying meal.

Are you looking for a way to add nutrition and vitality into your life? Include acai bowls into your daily routine. They are fun, versatile, and delicious.

Story by Robert Carney

