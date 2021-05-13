49 Winchester opens 2021 tour at Pro Re Nata Brewery

Alt-country soul outfit 49 Winchester is set to embark on a strapping redemption tour in celebration of their illustrious 2020 release, “III.”

The Virginia-based stalwarts soared to new heights this year with the launch of their critically acclaimed third studio album, which ranked on multiple end of year charts, including WNRN’s Top 100 Albums of 2020, Saving Country Music’s Most Essential Albums of 2020 and has been lauded by American Songwriter as “a confident collection that gives voice to the band’s pure, unfettered intents” and asserted as an “album of the year candidate” by Bristol Herald-Courier.

The five-piece cast of Appalachian mainstays, led by singer/songwriter Isaac Gibson, will treat new fans and longtime devotees alike to a hardy set of raucous sing-alongs, soul-stirring ballads, and dance-worthy ditties this summer.

Listen: “Hays, Kansas” Live for No Contact Concert Series

Highlights include a two-night stop in Asheville, N.C., at the iconic Orange Peel, the first show of which sold out in just 72 hours, the band’s 3rd & Lindsley debut in Nashville, and a bevy of festival appearances including mainstage plays at FloydFest, Hoxeyville, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, and headlining sets at Alley Fest and Summer Sundown.

For more information including ticket links and venue safety policies, visit www.49winchester.com.

49 Winchester 2021 Tour Dates

May 13 – Pro Re Nata Brewery – Crozet, VA

May 22 – Power and Sound Revival – Julian, NC

June 3-4 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

June 5 – Mountain Music Festival – Oak Hill, WV

June 11 – Laurel Cove Music Festival – Pineville, KY

June 12 – Grits & Groceries Festival – Belton, SC

June 15 – 3rd & Lindsley – Nashville, TN

June 16 – Blue Canoe – Tupelo, MS

June 17 – George’s Majestic Lounge – Fayetteville, AR

June 19 – Headlights Bar & Grill – Kansas City, MO

June 20 – Mercury Lounge – Tulsa, OK

June 24 – Empire Control Room & Garage – Austin, TX

June 26 – Sundown at Granada – Dallas, TX

July 21, 24, 25 – FloydFest – Floyd, VA

July 31 – Clover Bottom Live Music Festival – Lancaster, KY

Aug. 6 – North Street Press Club – Farmville, VA

Aug. 11 – The Burl – Lexington, KY

Aug. 13 and 15 – Hoxeyville Festival – Wellston, MI

Sept. 11 – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion – Bristol, TN/VA

Sept. 17 – Summer Sundown Festival – Effingham, IL

Sept 30 – Alley Fest – Paintsville, KY

Oct. 7 – Moonshiner’s Ball – Livingston, KY

