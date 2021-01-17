44 new troopers graduate from Virginia State Police Academy

Published Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, 12:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The 44 men and women of the Virginia State Police 132nd Basic Session graduated in a virtual ceremony on Friday.

The new troopers received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.

The members of the 132nd Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on June 29.

“This Basic Session class has been like no other. Every one of these steadfast men and women heeded strict attention to detail as they navigated the ever-evolving COVID-19 safety protocols,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

“The attention to detail wasn’t just to ensure a safe environment for the entire class, their families, academy staff and instructors, but also for the greater good, something all Virginia State Troopers understand as they put their lives to the test daily to protect and serve the citizens of the Commonwealth. I could not be more proud of this graduating class and I know they will represent us well as they serve their communities.”

The graduates of the 132nd Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and New York.

They include two second-generation troopers, four first-generation Americans and numerous prior military service personnel.

For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

State Police is currently hiring for future Basic Session Academy classes. Those interested in joining the ranks of the Virginia State Police are encouraged to visit www.vatrooper.com for more information.

132nd Basic Session Graduates

Arfan M. Arif, Fairfax County

Michael L. Albert, Shenandoah County

Zachary T. Barnes, York County

Moses I. R. Blakey, New Kent County

Vontasia T. Britton, York County

Andrew J. Brown, Prince William County

Taylor C. Brown, Prince William County

Jawaan D. Cook, Greensville County

William T. DiBerardine, Warren County

Hunter C. Dickenson, Gloucester County

Julian B. Edwards, Prince William County

Kayla B. Edwards, Surry County

Christian L. Elkins, Prince William County

Arthur P. Falin, Greensville County

Jacob A. Farmer, Prince George County

Adelaide E. Fischer, Hampton / Newport News

Robert L. Flynn, Accomack County

Tony Fuentes, James City County

Austin K. Gallaway, Hampton / Newport News

Zachary M. Homlish, Caroline County

Hunter C. Jensen, New Kent County

Stephanie H. Kapusta, Fairfax County

Sarah A. M. Kendrick, Prince William County

Aaryn J. Kerry, Cumberland County

Steven R. King, Accomack County

Timothy L. LaFountain, Buckingham County

Joshua O. McClure, Frederick County

Alexander W. Meyers, King George County

Thomas J. Mills, York County

Justin R. Mull, Caroline County

Connor R. O’Quinn, Hampton / Newport News

Earl J. Pritchett, Prince George County

Andrew R. S. Sanders, Sussex County

Gabriel A. Santillan, Fairfax County

Austin M. Sloan, King William County

Jeffrey A. Spencer, Fairfax County

Sean M. Stinnett, Clark County

Seth A. Sullivan, Accomack County

Andrew M. Toth, Fairfax County

Joseph J. Trombley, Shenandoah County

Richard C. Warner, Gloucester County

Jacob K. Weitzman, Fairfax County

Isaac D. Wilson, York County

Joseph T. Worley, Greensville County

Related

Comments