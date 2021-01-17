44 new troopers graduate from Virginia State Police Academy
The 44 men and women of the Virginia State Police 132nd Basic Session graduated in a virtual ceremony on Friday.
The new troopers received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.
The members of the 132nd Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on June 29.
“This Basic Session class has been like no other. Every one of these steadfast men and women heeded strict attention to detail as they navigated the ever-evolving COVID-19 safety protocols,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.
“The attention to detail wasn’t just to ensure a safe environment for the entire class, their families, academy staff and instructors, but also for the greater good, something all Virginia State Troopers understand as they put their lives to the test daily to protect and serve the citizens of the Commonwealth. I could not be more proud of this graduating class and I know they will represent us well as they serve their communities.”
The graduates of the 132nd Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and New York.
They include two second-generation troopers, four first-generation Americans and numerous prior military service personnel.
For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.
State Police is currently hiring for future Basic Session Academy classes. Those interested in joining the ranks of the Virginia State Police are encouraged to visit www.vatrooper.com for more information.
132nd Basic Session Graduates
- Arfan M. Arif, Fairfax County
- Michael L. Albert, Shenandoah County
- Zachary T. Barnes, York County
- Moses I. R. Blakey, New Kent County
- Vontasia T. Britton, York County
- Andrew J. Brown, Prince William County
- Taylor C. Brown, Prince William County
- Jawaan D. Cook, Greensville County
- William T. DiBerardine, Warren County
- Hunter C. Dickenson, Gloucester County
- Julian B. Edwards, Prince William County
- Kayla B. Edwards, Surry County
- Christian L. Elkins, Prince William County
- Arthur P. Falin, Greensville County
- Jacob A. Farmer, Prince George County
- Adelaide E. Fischer, Hampton / Newport News
- Robert L. Flynn, Accomack County
- Tony Fuentes, James City County
- Austin K. Gallaway, Hampton / Newport News
- Zachary M. Homlish, Caroline County
- Hunter C. Jensen, New Kent County
- Stephanie H. Kapusta, Fairfax County
- Sarah A. M. Kendrick, Prince William County
- Aaryn J. Kerry, Cumberland County
- Steven R. King, Accomack County
- Timothy L. LaFountain, Buckingham County
- Joshua O. McClure, Frederick County
- Alexander W. Meyers, King George County
- Thomas J. Mills, York County
- Justin R. Mull, Caroline County
- Connor R. O’Quinn, Hampton / Newport News
- Earl J. Pritchett, Prince George County
- Andrew R. S. Sanders, Sussex County
- Gabriel A. Santillan, Fairfax County
- Austin M. Sloan, King William County
- Jeffrey A. Spencer, Fairfax County
- Sean M. Stinnett, Clark County
- Seth A. Sullivan, Accomack County
- Andrew M. Toth, Fairfax County
- Joseph J. Trombley, Shenandoah County
- Richard C. Warner, Gloucester County
- Jacob K. Weitzman, Fairfax County
- Isaac D. Wilson, York County
- Joseph T. Worley, Greensville County