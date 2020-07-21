44 DMV Customer Service Centers to reopen across the Commonwealth

The Virginia DMV will open another five Customer Service Center on Monday, July 27, which will add 500 appointment opportunities each day.

Appointment opportunities are now available at the following locations:

Altavista (1301-H Main Street, Altavista) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Culpeper (18505 Crossroad Parkway, Culpeper) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

Gloucester (2348 York Crossing Drive, Hayes) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

South Hill (206 South Brunswick Avenue, South Hill) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Woodbridge (2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge); Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

For a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.

In addition to the three customer service centers (East Henrico, Jonesville and Wytheville) that reopened today, both the Charlottesville and Chesapeake DMV Select offices reopened by appointment only. DMV contracts with local governments and private entities to offer customers mostly vehicle-related transactions at DMV Selects. Transactions that can be conducted include vehicle titles and registrations, license plates and decals, disabled parking placards, transcripts, voter registration applications, and more. To find a nearby open DMV Select, visit dmvNOW.com/select. Visit the DMV Selects’ websites to see their specific requirements for service.

DMV is working hard to equip and safely reopen offices as quickly as possible. Three months of appointments slots are available at any time on the calendar. Each day, throughout the day, additional appointments are added to the end of the available 90-day period. Customers are encouraged to check back regularly to view the updated availability as locations reopen and appointments are added daily.

Road skills testing appointment opportunities are also now available to those eligible. Two months of appointment slots are currently available on the calendar and additional appointments are added daily. Customers must first pass a knowledge exam before they are eligible to take the road skills test. Additionally, those under age 18 must complete a state-approved driver education program, rather than taking a road skills test at DMV. For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/skillstest.

Reopened DMV offices are providing specific services that generally require an in-person visit. These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits, and vital records. If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method. For a complete list of appointment services currently available visit dmvNOW.com/appt.

