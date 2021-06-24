4 ways to reduce the stress of moving

Published Thursday, Jun. 24, 2021, 5:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Moving to a new city –– or simply a new neighborhood –– can be a stressful experience. Managing all the responsibilities of a move, in addition to regular daily obligations, can be very challenging. The good news is that whether you’re moving for work prospects or simply to get a fresh start, there are some effective ways you can reduce the frustrations associated with relocation.

To that end, here are four tips you can use to ensure your move goes as smoothly as possible:

Enlist help

Moving to a new home could be one of the biggest decisions you make in your adult life. As such, it’s important to enlist the help of key individuals who can assist you in this process. First and foremost, it’s a good idea to speak to a realtor to help you navigate the real estate market. Given the current state of the market, you could benefit greatly from professional advice on this matter.

In addition, you may consider hiring a moving company to help you with some of the larger items you plan to relocate. If you can’t afford the services of professional movers, friends and family members will often be willing to lend you a hand. Just make sure to repay them (in some way) for their hard work.

Prioritize & compartmentalize

Moving affords individuals the opportunity to re-think their living arrangements. As you prepare for a move, prioritize the belongings that you value most. At the same time, identify related items and keep them together throughout the moving process. This will help cut down on confusion and reduce the possibility of losing something during your move. Though, you can always purchase new items like furniture with relative ease if the need arises.

Communicate

Moving is a process that can disrupt your regular routine for days, weeks, or in some extreme cases, months at a time. So if you plan on moving anytime soon, it’s a smart play to let certain people in your life know about it. This can include professional colleagues, friends, or organizations you participate in. Letting them know in advance that you may be unavailable for a while will allow you to focus on the details of your relocation.

Be patient

Difficult though it may be, exercising patience during the moving process will serve you well moving forward. Trying to speed through a move is a recipe for disaster that could end up costing you a ton of money. In the end, it’s better to wait for the right house and to relocate in a precise and deliberate fashion. Such an approach can be frustrating at times, but it will prevent you from making a whole host of potentially regrettable decisions. In other words, control what you can and don’t worry about the rest.