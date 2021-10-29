4 ways to find the best place to buy gold and silver online

Gold and silver are safe havens for investors during uncertain economic times. With spiking inflation rates and an irregular market, the safe assets with proven track records of gains are gold and silver.

There are many advantages to investing in gold and silver, and it’s possible to get them at reasonable prices if you know where to look. You can even shop online at the comfort of your home in your Herman Miller chair.

If you want to find the best place to buy gold and silver online and have more financial pull, here are four ways to find the best place.

Look at the dealer’s reputation

Buying bullion (physical gold bars), coins, or silver online is fairly simple. But you must insist on determining the retailer’s reputation as an online dealer. You can browse gold bar and silver products on reputable dealer websites such as WholesaleCoinDirect, JMBullion, and APMEX, among others.

You can also use the U.S. Mint Dealer Locator to navigate legitimate gold and silver retailers. The locator is an online search that provides contact information and addresses of dealers in each state. Many dealers buy and sell both local and foreign gold and silver bars. Access their information here for investment safety.

Alternatively, you can access legitimate silver and gold dealers by browsing the American Numismatic Association Dealer Listing (ANADL). However, this tool works best if you are selling or buying collectible coins. A lot of the retailers here purchase and sell bars and coins of precious metals.

With these tools, you can easily sift through unlicensed and shady online dealers and safeguard your investment.

Buy directly from the U.S Mint

One of the best ways to safeguard your investment is through getting your gold and silver bars and coins directly from the U.S. Mint. With this method, you open a personalized account and shop online from the Mint. It is an assured means of buying properly certified and genuine gold and silver coins and bars. You’d be putting your investment in a federal entity that controls bullion movement, thereby securing it.

Ask coin dealers for recommendations

Ask coin dealers or local jewelry to recommend legitimate refining/assay service in your area if you want to buy scrap or raw gold and silver. You should confirm with your state’s Geological Service or Bureau of Land Management as well. These agencies maintain the lists of legitimate merchants in many states. If you are not certain of a dealer’s legitimacy, you can clarify with the Better Business Bureau.

Make sure you buy only certified bars or coins when you’re buying gold and silver. Ensure authenticity at all times and when it is in question, look elsewhere. Additionally, keep abreast with current market prices and dig up quotes from more than a few dealers. The legitimate dealers’ pricing relies on the current market and imposes sound percentages to insure their costs.

Buy on eBay from licensed dealers

Lastly, you can buy gold and silver coins by bidding on eBay. But when shopping on such an auction website, it is imperative to review the seller’s reviews. Don’t buy from sellers with off-putting authenticity feedback, exorbitant handling and shipping fees, and delivery letdowns.

Well, there you have it, folks. These pointers will guide you for the safest experience when dealing with gold and silver online. Now that you are informed, invest safely.

Story by Brad Bernanke

