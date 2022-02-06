4 ways massage guns improve your workouts

Even after establishing a killer workout routine that works for you, there’s still room to optimize in other areas. Massage therapy is a proven approach to pain relief and recovery, while enhancing workout performance and gains. This makes it a go-to for top athletes and gym buffs alike.

And for every peak performer, having easy access to such benefits is a practical need. Enter the massage gun – the portable massage device with unparalleled effectiveness and reliability. Here’s how it can help your own workouts:

You recover from DOMS faster

Delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) is caused by microscopic tears on your muscles due to overwork. Quite notoriously, it only manifests the day after a workout, lasting for up to 3 days.

This can cause a significant hold-up in building up the consistency that most workout routines require. A soothing massage does a lot to help with these types of pain, however. The massage gun’s rapid percussive strokes instantly dulls the pain, calming your nerves in the process.

It’s highly effective at increasing blood flow into damaged tissue. This allows for a better absorption of nutrients needed for muscle recovery. On top of that, it also relieves any stiffness related to post-exercise muscle soreness.

How to use:

Use the foam ball attachment for a more gentle massage, and find a comfortable speed setting. The main goal here is to relax your muscles and soothe the pain. Float the massage gun across a muscle group for up to 2 minutes. Press down deeper into your muscles if you’re experiencing stubborn muscle tension in certain areas. Repeat on other sore muscle groups.

Your muscles perform better

A good massage gun is also great for waking up your muscles before a workout. This makes it a great addition to upgrade your warm up routines. That’s because it gives your body the same benefits as warm up exercises and more.

As your blood flow increases during a massage, the temperatures around your muscles increase as well. This expands your blood vessels, preparing your circulatory system to accommodate intense physical activity.

The increased heat also helps your muscles become more mobile. On top of that, a particularly thorough massage also stimulates the muscle spindles – your muscles’ stretch receptors. As a result, you’re able to move your muscles at their maximum elasticity.

How to use:

Choose the attachment head that most closely matches the size of your target muscles. You can change these as you move from one muscle group to another. Glide the massager for 15 to 30 seconds over each muscle group. Adjust speed and apply more pressure if muscle tension persists. Repeat on all the other muscle groups.

You relax more after workouts

As many of us already know, massages are best known for their relaxing effects. That said, being able to get a massage on the go will greatly benefit your workout cool downs. The instant impact it makes can go a long way in easing your body into a state of rest.

A massage gun can help your heart rate ramp down more gradually, as it helps regulate your circulation. This can further curb the lightheadedness and dizziness that come with abruptly stopping from intense cardio engagement.

Apart from DOMS, it’s also common to feel some soreness right after your workout. Among the most common pains you get at this stage are muscle knots. Muscle knots are a very localized type of muscle tension – as if your muscle has been tied into a knot. And a good massage gun packs enough power to eliminate a problem as deep and stubborn as these are.

Furthermore, the massage you get from these devices is also able to calm your nerves. The rapid percussive massaging blocks pain signals to your brain while relaxing your muscles. These help lower your stress hormones levels and calm your nervous system.

How to use:

Choose the foam ball attachment for a gentle massage. For muscle knots, a fork or bullet head attachment will do the trick. Glide the massager for up to 2 minutes over each muscle group. Adjust speed and apply more pressure if muscle tension persists. Repeat on all the other muscle groups.

You can lose weight faster

There’s a lot more into it than simply allowing your muscles to exert more effort. This has more to do with helping your body’s functions by getting rid of muscle tension. That’s because muscle tension tends to block your lymphatic fluids from freely flowing in its pathways.

This hinders your lymphatic system from carrying out its key functions. And one of these is helping your body metabolize fat. Studies suggest that massages enhance the weight loss benefits of a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Story by Carlos Mindanao