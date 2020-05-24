4 tips on coping with anxiety

Published Sunday, May. 24, 2020, 6:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Doubts and worries are a part of daily life; there’s no getting around this. But while feeling stressed about unpaid bills, job interviews or even a first date is generally normal, losing sleep over these things isn’t. And if you allow your mind to dwell excessively on worst-case scenarios and what-if situations, not only will it interfere with your ability to function and fulfill your everyday responsibilities, but continuously thinking negatively can be detrimental to both your emotional as well as physical health.

Fortunately, there are ways to keep you from being plagued with excess or pent up tension. It’s not impossible to break the habit of constant worrying. So to keep yourself calm and cope with anxiety, here are some tips that you may want to take on board.

Distract yourself

They say that an idle mind is the devil’s playground. This saying is especially true when it comes to anxiety and worry. As such, it makes sense to find ways to distract yourself. From playing a video game, watching a movie or picking up a good book, keeping your mind occupied with other things will undoubtedly help you keep negative thoughts at bay. As simple as this strategy appareas, you’ll be surprised at how effective it can be at helping you cope with anxiety.

Regularly exercise

Another method to minimize the undesirable effects of your anxiety is through regular exercise. After all, physical activity can help reduce the stress hormones of our body like cortisol as well as adrenaline. More importantly, it enhances the stimulation of the production of our endorphins, which are chemicals that act as natural elevators of mood and painkillers. Add to that the fact that it helps us stay physically fit and healthy, and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t adopt a regular exercise routine.

Talk to a qualified professional

In many cases, anxiety can be handled with little more than some positive reinforcement and small lifestyle changes. However, in more severe cases of anxiety, it’s a general rule of thumb to seek the services of a licensed professional. When you get right down to it, their experience and qualification will aid you in coping with anxiety. Best of all, with online therapy sessions, talking to a qualified professional is as easy as it is convenient.

Eat healthily

Not many people realize the fact that the food which we eat can help tame both anxiety and stress in many ways. Oatmeal, for example, can improve the levels of serotonin, which is a brain calming chemical. Some healthy food can even keep stress hormones at a reasonably low level too. So make sure that you eat healthily. Not only will it help improve your physical health, but it can go a long way in lessening your feelings of anxiety and mental stress.

Despite how common it is, anxiety isn’t something to be taken lightly. By following all of the abovementioned tips, not only will you be able to keep all the worries and negative thoughts down, but you may rid yourself of any feelings of anxiety too.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments