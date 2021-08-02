4 things to look out for when choosing an online casino

Published Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, 12:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

It’s no secret that online casinos have been enjoying a surge in popularity in recent years. The convenience and accessibility of sites like Casitabi (カジ旅) means that they can be played by anyone, anywhere, at any time of the day or night, all without leaving the comfort of their home.

However, it should be remembered that not all online casino operators are as accomplished or as trustworthy as the one mentioned above. How can you know which site is right for you? If you haven’t already settled upon a favorite casino operator, here are a few tell-tale signs to look out for.

Security credentials

While gambling online is primarily about fun, that shouldn’t come at the expense of security. Thankfully, the vast majority of casino sites employ encryption technology and security certificates which will keep your sensitive data (including your name, address and credit card information) safe from unscrupulous cyber criminals – but there are still some bad apples out there who give the industry a bad name. Look for the SSL padlock in the address bar when arriving on the website in question and never part with information if you don’t fully trust its operators.

Licensing

Aside from security concerns, you should also be aware of the legality of the site you’re using. In order to operate within the confines of the law, all casino operators (including those online) must obtain a license from the relevant authorities and governing bodies in the country in question. You can find this information on their website, normally at the bottom of the page, where it will detail when and from whom the operator obtained their license.

Range of games

Now that you’ve got the boring stuff out of the way, it’s time to concentrate on what you really came here for – entertainment. There are literally thousands upon thousands of casino games to choose from, with more traditional table games like poker, roulette and blackjack complemented by the advent of slots, video slots and themed slots. These can add an extra element of enjoyment to the experience by tapping into a prior interest and allowing you to truly immerse yourself in the gameplay, so seek out sites which offer games that speak to you.

Bonus and promotions

With so many sites out there competing for your business, most of them now offer incentives to try and entice gamblers onto their domain. This can take the form of welcome bonuses, seasonal promotions and matched deposits, among other treats and perks. Scouting around the different options can help you find the best bargain and maximize your betting budget – but just remember that there are usually strings attached to the withdrawal of any winnings which stem from bonuses and promos.

Story by Abi Louise Smith