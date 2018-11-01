4 Thanksgiving promotions for small businesses

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

We aren’t quite into December just yet, but the holiday season is still fast approaching, and the first of the holidays is, of course, Thanksgiving. For businesses, the holidays are the perfect time to reach out and promote yourself, especially with past clients – as you know, word of mouth is a powerful promoter for small andlarge businesses alike! Here are 4 Thanksgiving promotions you may want to consider that will get your customers and clients talking:

1. Thanksgiving Cards

There’s no better way to show your customer or clients you appreciate their business than a simple and inexpensive “thank you” during the Thanksgiving season. Sending out cards at Thanksgiving gets you ahead of the onslaught of all the Christmas promos.

It’s a quick and easy touch that will keep you top of mind. There many options that can help you easily get these sent out, with websites such as Punchbowl often offering multiple templates and free eCards that you can customize for your customers.

2. Printed Shirts

Everyone loves free swag! Give away custom screen printed shirts as a token of gratitude for your customers’ ongoing patronage. These can also be given out to your employees, as a thank you for the work they have done throughout the year – arrange for your employees to wear them on the same day, for some extra fun.

You can get custom t-shirts online by simply submitting your design (or working with a designer) to Toronto screen printing services– the best ones have an extensive selection, good prices, and great online support to help you through the process. Just make sure to pounce on the process soon, so shirts will be ready in time.

3. Pie Party

A fun way to get in touch with your customers and clients is to invite them to a “pie party”. Host an open house at your office, or place of business, then invite your favourite clients to come by and pick up a pie. You can even partner up with a local bakery to do your pies for you.

A day or two before Thanksgiving works the best. Your clients will love it! They not only will have a pie to take home with them and enjoy, but they’ll be talking about you to their friends and relatives as they eat their delicious pie.

4. Holiday Bazaar

Gain exposure through a holiday bazaar. Many are held around Thanksgiving in preparation for the Christmas season, so start creating pamphlets to highlight what your business offers. Gathering potential new client information is always easier when you have something to entice them, such as a giveaway: utilize idea #2 or #3, and you can give away custom screen printed shirts or pieshere as well.

These are just a few ideas to help you get in touch with your employees, customers, past clients, and gain exposure for potential new ones. A few of these ideas can easily be combined together. And the best part, these ideas are cost effective and the return on investment is high and will keep your business top of mind. Now that’s something to be thankful for!

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment