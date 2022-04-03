4 steps to take after a personal injury

An incident that leads to a personal injury may leave you confused, overwhelmed, and in agony. Whether it’s a slip and fall, auto accident, dog attack, or any other accident, the sheer shock of the incident is a frightening experience that can make you panic.

Your actions after a personal injury can go a long way in determining if you’ll get compensation for your case. A skilled attorney will know the rights steps that every victim should take to increase the chances of getting justice and the proper settlement for their injury claim. Read on to know the steps you should take in the event of a personal injury.

Seek medical attention

According to Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, after a personal injury, see a medical professional immediately. Even in cases where your injuries aren’t visible, ensure you see a doctor for evaluations of soft tissue injuries that can take days or weeks to show symptoms. Also, note that most insurers expect accident victims to seek medical attention within 72 hours after an injury.

Gather evidence

As Michael D. Waks explains, if you can physically remain at the accident scene, try collecting as much evidence as possible, including police reports, medical records, and more. You can also ask a friend to document the accident scene on your behalf if you have sustained severe injuries.

Take photos of the entire scene and the surrounding areas from different angles and distances. Also, take notes about the incident, such as the time and date the accident occurred, factors contributing to your injuries, and any other observations that could help in the investigations. You should also speak to bystanders or eyewitnesses and write down what they saw. Remember to record their contact details so that your attorney can contact them later.

Be careful whom you talk to about your personal injury case

Discussions about your personal injury case should only be between you and your lawyer and doctor. Talking to the insurance company can diminish the value of your case because adjusters look for anything you say and use it against you. You should also avoid posting anything about the case on your social media platforms.

Consult a personal injury attorney

After receiving medical attention, contact a personal injury lawyer. An experienced attorney will evaluate your case to know if you have a valid personal injury claim. Since a legal expert has your best interest in mind, they will help you calculate the amount of compensation you expect and build a strong case for you. Compensation for personal injury cases can include:

Lost income

Doctor visits

Pain and suffering

Funeral expenses

Get legal representation from an experienced lawyer

If you or a friend are considering pursuing a lawsuit after sustaining injuries in an accident, a legal expert can help. A personal injury attorney will walk with you in every step, represent you in court, and ensure you get the proper settlement for your case. Experienced lawyers have handled similar cases before, so you can trust us to deliver the best outcome for your case.

Story by Gabriel Sutton

