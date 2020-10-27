4 reasons your kids should be homeschooled

Education is a vital part of every child’s growth, and as a parent, you must see that your child or ward gets educated, and you’re right to choose what form of education you want them to have. When it comes to choosing how you would like your child educated, there are several popular options. However, what you might not know is that you have more of a choice than you might have initially thought.

Yes, one popular way to educate your child or ward is to send him or her to a school, but this is not the only way. In this article, we would be introducing you to homeschooling, another option for educating your child, and the many benefits that come with it.

What is homeschooling?

Simply put, homeschooling is the process of educating your child or ward at home instead of sending him or her to a school. In this system of education, your child gets a more direct learning experience he or she is comfortable in and a level of freedom to learn at his or her own unique pace that he or she can get in no learning institution.

Quite frankly, the advantages that come with this educational system are rather numerous, both for you as the parent and for your child. Below are just a few of them:

1. One-on-one learning

One-on-one learning settings have always been known to be more effective than the more popular classroom settings. This is because, in one-on-one learning situations, children can be taught according to their own learning pace. The teacher can also focus on the student’s weakness and help strengthen it as well as utilize the student’s strength to improve his or her educational growth. Home-school provides all these benefits.

In a classroom setting, however, there is not enough time to work on each child’s weakness, so the entire class is treated as one. This has been proven to be faulty on so many different levels.

2. Efficient learning

Homeschooling has also been proven to be a more effective way of schooling children. This is largely due to the fluidity of the system. Unlike in a school where there are rigid systems in place and where children would be forced to either spend time learning things they already know or move along to a new class they are not yet ready for, the homeschooling system is flexible enough to let the child learn at his or her level, ensuring a more efficient and wholesome learning experience.

3. More thorough education

It is a well-known fact that schools skip a lot of things out of their syllabus. From certain subjects like history and philosophy to topics within those topics they preach and even to other little things like mental health and how to deal with emotions, all of these are things homeschooling can teach your kids.

4. A closer family and community

When home-schooling, you as the parent are your child’s principal teacher. This means that you get to spend more time not just passing the wealth of knowledge you gained over the years to your child or ward, but that you also get to bond with him or her. This means, apart from all the educational benefits you stand to gain, you also get a closer family out of the deal!

The same goes for the community as well. Since no one is an island, you’d need help from your neighbors from time to time, just like they’d need help from you. This leads to a closer community.

Want to get started on homeschooling your child? Primer has all you need!

