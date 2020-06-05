4 reasons why you shouldn’t choose Airbnb for short-term rentals

Toronto is one of Canada’s most treasured cities. Home to world-famous landmarks, a vibrant waterfront, historic districts, and incredibly diverse cuisines, Toronto has something for everyone. But the success of any trip—business or pleasure—depends on where you stay.

Let’s jump into four reasons why Airbnb is less than ideal for today’s health-conscious traveller.

1. Lack of Standards for Cleanliness

Long before the world caught wind of a viral outbreak in Wuhan, people were complaining about unclean Airbnbs. Moldy shower tiles. Cat hair everywhere. Dirty linens. When it comes to cleanliness, booking with Airbnb has always been a game of chance.

Even “superhosts,” Airbnb’s shining examples for other hosts, have listed less than ideal accommodations. Whether we’re talking about crumbs on the carpet or mouth prints on the glassware, the fact is that Airbnbs are people’s homes. But with COVID-19 in the picture, cleanliness is a much bigger deal. And without strict sanitization guidelines, travellers are risking their health and safety.

2. Too Many Surprises (Not the Good Kind)

The Airbnb system relies on trust between its hosts and their guests. However, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis—as we disinfect our phone screens and strap on face masks before leaving the house—blind trust simply isn’t enough.

Booking an Airbnb is risky. Will your host cancel 24 hours before your stay? Which amenities will be missing? How clean will your accommodations be? Airbnb has even grappled with fake or duplicate listings and reviews that have been tampered with by hosts. Given the state of emergency we’re currently in, Airbnb is a gamble that isn’t worth your health or the health of your loved ones.

3. Flaky Customer Support

Airbnb isn’t known for stellar customer support. In fact, they’re known for quite the opposite, with horror stories circulating online about how representatives are unresponsive, unhelpful, and even rude.

Under normal circumstances, choosing a short-term rental company you can rely on is the secret to enjoying your stay. In a pandemic, it’s the difference between finding yourself stranded in what may be an unfamiliar city and reclining in the plush comforts of your room.

4. An Even Flakier Cancellation and Return Policy

No one was surprised when Airbnb guests rushed to cancel reservations following the outbreak of COVID-19. Hosts are simply unable to guarantee a deep clean between guests. Not to mention, high turnover is a red flag in itself. But Airbnb’s response to the refunds they promised left customers fuming.

Following a slurry of unreturned phone calls and emails, breakdowns in communication between Airbnb and its hosts, and the arrival of the Twitter hashtag #Airbnbrefundnow, it’s safe to say the multibillion-dollar company has lost a few customers for good.

Don’t Take Any Chances

Living through a pandemic isn’t easy. Whether you’re in town for a business meeting or you’re a frontline healthcare worker moving closer to Toronto’s major hospitals, you deserve safe and comfortable accommodations.

With the threat of COVID-19 looming above our heads, home-sharing platforms like Airbnb are simply too risky for customers to justify. Instead, consider a luxury suite for your short-term rental. With guaranteed standards for cleanliness and access to world-class amenities at an affordable price, renting with Toronto Luxury Suites ensures that you enjoy your stay from start to finish.

With the number of guests plummeting, it looks like people have come to a consensus: booking with Airbnb isn’t worth the risk. Instead, treat yourself to a spacious furnished rentals in Toronto with essential appliances, a fully-stocked kitchen, and the best views of downtown Toronto.

Author bio: Martin Dowson is a freelance copywriter. He has a great interest in writing commercial and real estate news. Currently a stay-at-home writer, he has a passion for reading about business, tech, and buy/sell properties. When he doesn’t work, he moves out with his dog outside the home, to the park, and does evening workout at my local gym.

