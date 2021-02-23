4 reasons flushable wipes for men are gaining popularity

A man who can take good care of himself is considered more attractive these days. Ladies tend to be keener about how a man looks, dresses, smells, and how well they clean up. However, the various situations that men are often caught up in haven’t changed much. Several men are often involved in situations or activities such as hard labor and sports, where you end up sweaty, greasy, and muddy. Sometimes you have to be on the road for days, and the bush becomes the best option you have for a toilet.

Thankfully, the cosmetic industry has evolved over the past few years to accommodate the needs of men on many different fronts. As far as male grooming and related products are concerned, flushable male wipes are now among the newest trends on the market. Here are four reasons why these disposable wipes have gained popularity over the past few years.

1. They boost hygiene

The COVID-19 pandemic reminded us how crucial it is to always maintain good hygiene. One of the best things about DUDE wipes is that they boost your hygiene down there. After using the toilet, these disposable wipes leave your parts below the belt feeling cleaner and fresher than before. Apart from containing anti-bacterial and sanitizing properties, they also contain safe chemicals that leave your private area feeling refreshed and revitalized. Body wipes will also get rid of dirt, perspiration, and any unpleasant odor.

2. Ideal for use on the go

These products can be ideal for situations where you can’t take a shower, especially for men who travel a lot. Just get a few wipes out of the dispenser pack and use them to cleanse the areas that are more prone to sweating and you are good to go. Target areas such as the butt, armpits, the face, and the neck. Be sure to use separate wipes for different regions for obvious reasons.

3. Easy to use

Along with the convenience they provide, these flushable hygiene products for dudes are also fairly easy to use. You don’t need a manual of instructions or ways to freshen up with these products. Just take a wipe or several out of the pack and cleanse the respective parts of your body with a little privacy.

4. Disposable

As you can tell from the name, these products are also disposable. The best thing is that these days, flushable wipes that have minimal impact on the environment have been developed. They are made from a material that disintegrates easily and won’t clog sewer systems or waterways. This way, you can feel comfortable dropping the wipes down the toilet bowl after use.

Finally, these wipes are also better than the ordinary wet wipes most people are familiar with. The best wipes for dudes on the market are usually larger by 25%, compared to the average body wipes on the market. They come unscented, with organic ingredients like vitamin E and aloe to provide a soothing feeling. These are just some of the reasons behind their growing popularity on the market.

Story by Bilal Sajjad

