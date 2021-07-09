4 options to consider when getting rid of old furniture

There are many reasons why you might want to get rid of your old furniture. Whether you’re planning on replacing it, you’re moving to a new house, or you’re simply trying to free up some space in your home, there are many options for disposing of your old furniture properly and legally. The following are some of the best ways to help you go about it, even if your area is still under pandemic-related restrictions.

Sell your furniture online

If you want to sell your furniture, but don’t want to hold a garage sale or leave your furniture on the curb, you might want to make use of digital platforms. Facebook Marketplace, eBay, Amazon, and Craigslist are all good platforms to sell on due to their large user bases.

You can increase your chances of selling your furniture by adding high-quality photos in your listing, along with an accurate description of the furniture. Don’t forget to check your emails regularly to make sure that you aren’t missing any inquiries on your listing.

Donate it to a charity

If you don’t want to spend time selling your furniture, you can donate it to a charity instead. While most charities would ask that the furniture be dropped off at their centers, there are some services like Goodwill Pickup that work with companies that pick-up and drop off donations for a fee. Be sure to coordinate with the charity that you’re donating your furniture to for a stress-free donation.

Bring your furniture to a community recycling center

If your furniture is in bad shape, but you don’t want it to end up in a landfill, you might also want to consider dropping it off at your local community recycling center. These centers break down furniture into base materials which are then sorted and prepared for manufacturing use.

However, many recycling centers have limits on how much furniture they can accept, so this option may not always be available to you. You may also have to drop off your furniture yourself, so depending on how far you live from the nearest recycling center, this may or may not be a venture you’re willing to take, especially if you arrive only to find that the center has reached its limit.

Hire furniture removers

If you’re unwilling or unable to bring your old furniture to a recycling center, you can hire junk removal personnel to do it for you. Some of them sort out recyclables and some of them even repair or upcycle old junk. If you’re willing to pay a fee to get rid of your old furniture and if you want to get rid of it as soon and as conveniently as possible, this is your best option.

If you’ve finally managed to get rid of your old furniture and you plan on replacing it, you’re going to want to make sure that the replacements are well worth your money. Only a few consumers can tell good furniture from bad furniture, so we advise that you do a bit of research before committing to a purchase. Remember that furniture is meant to last you many years and this type of purchase ought to be treated as an investment.