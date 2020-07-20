4 options for dry skin

You do not have to live and suffer with your dry skin. Having dry skin can be really uncomfortable and inconvenient, but you do not have to just deal with it as there are many things you can do to improve the moisture of your skin and make it glow again. There are many things that can cause dry skin including genetics, environment, certain activities, and your skin care products. But regardless of the cause you can take steps to ensure you are glowing and comfortable. Some of the easy options for dry skin are a dry skin salve, taking colder showers, resisting the urge to scratch, and seeing your doctor or dermatologist.

Dry Skin Salve

A dry skin salve takes moisture to a whole new level. It is specifically formulated for dry and itchy skin so that you can live your life without having to worry about your dry skin. They can come in a tub, tin, or even a stick for easy travel use or to pop into your purse or pocket. Salves are usually thicker because they are formulated with raw butters and oils such as jojoba oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter to really penetrate your skin layers. Skin salves also are usually made of more natural ingredients without added synthetic fragrance which can interrupt your hormones and skin health.

Colder Showers

Taking a nice hot shower is one of the most relaxing things you can do. It helps you wind down after a long day of work, or will wake you up for the day ahead. But, hot showers could actually be contributing to your dry skin. When your showers are too hot, your skin will lose its natural oils that keep your skin hydrated. To combat this you can turn down the heat of your shower or bath to retain the essential oils your skin needs to be healthy. Also, reducing the time you stay in the hot shower or bath can help as well. So, turn down the heat and shoot for a warm or cold shower that will keep you glowing.

Resist the Urge

A very common symptom of dry skin is itchy skin. While it may feel good to itch, it is actually causing your skin more harm and makes it difficult to heal. It is vital that you resist the urge to itch your skin if you have chronic dry skin. Instead of itching you can apply a moisturizer or salve in a gentle circular motion to soothe and heal the skin. If you know itching is a problem for you, carrying around a travel sized lotion or dry skin salve stick is a very important part of the healing process. oVer time as you continue to moisturize your urge to itch will subside and you will not have to worry about it.

See a Dermatologist

If you feel like you have tried it all and you are still struggling with your dry skin it is advisable to make an appointment to see your dermatologist or other healthcare provider. They can lead you in the right direction with other products, prescriptions, or even diagnose you with a skin condition. Many common conditions include eczema (atopic dermatitis) and psoriasis which are very irritating and can impact your life significantly. Talk with your doctor for medical advice about how to better treat your specific skin and health problems. Do not use the internet as a diagnosis for your current health condition as it is not directly tailored to you.

Dry skin does not have to be a problem for you. Taking the necessary steps and assessing your options for healthy skin can keep you healthy and comfortable.

