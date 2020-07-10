4 Liberty swimmers receive Individual Scholar All-American honors

Published Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020, 9:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Liberty swimming & diving team placed four student-athletes on the College Swimming Coaches Association of America Individual Scholar All-America Team list.

Liberty’s four Individual All-Americans all received honorable mention. The list includes senior Brittany Weiss, redshirt junior Mikayla Herich, sophomore Emma Hazel and freshman Eva Suggs.

Weiss receives her third Scholar All-American honor, becoming the fifth swimmer in program history to earn three or more Scholar All-American awards. Herich has been named to the Scholar All-America team in each of her two seasons at Liberty. Liberty’s four Scholar All-American honors are tied with FGCU for the most by any CCSA team this year.

The Individual Scholar All-America award is given to college swimmers and divers who have earned a 3.5 cumulative GPA or higher, and have qualified for and competed at the national championship. Honorable mention is given to college swimmers and divers with a 3.5 GPA or higher who attained a “B” standard or Zone Diving score but were not invited to the national championship.

The CSCAA also announced its Scholar All-America Team awards last week, with Liberty receiving the team honor for the 18th straight semester. The Lady Flames posted a 3.76 GPA in the spring 2020 semester, the second highest single-semester GPA in program history.

Hailing from Hebron, Ky., Herich, earned her second straight VaSID All-State second team honor this season. The 2020 Most Outstanding Female Performer at the CCSA Championship meet, she won the 200 IM, 400 IM and 1650 freestyle. She is the second swimmer in program history to win three events at a single conference meet. Herich broke her own program records in the 200 IM (1:59.34) and 400 IM (4:13.29), both in NCAA B cut time. In just two years at Liberty, she set three program records and posted five individual conference titles.

A native of White Lake, Mich., Hazel had a standout sophomore campaign. She earned two CCSA podium finishes, helping the Lady Flames go 1-2-3 in both the 200 freestyle and 200 backstroke. Hazel took second in the 200 backstroke at the CCSA Championships in lifetime-best NCAA B cut time of 1:56.53. The sophomore earned third in the CCSA 200 freestyle A Final in a personal-best 1:49.75. Hazel enters her junior season ranked third in program history in 200 backstroke.

Suggs, a native of Boise, Idaho, was named the Most Outstanding Female Newcomer at the 2020 CCSA Championship Meet, the sixth swimmer in program history to earn the award. She earned podium finishes in all three of her events at the 2020 CCSA Championships, including a victory in the 200 free (1:47.82). Suggs placed second in the 500 free (4:54.14) and third in the 200 back (NCAA B cut 1:56.75) at the CCSA meet. The freshman currently ranks third in program history in the 200 free and fourth in the 200 backstroke.

Weiss, a Sellersville, Pa., native, capped her career as a three-time CCSA individual event champion and four-time conference podium finisher. In her final career race, Weiss earned victory in the 100 freestyle at the 2020 CCSA Championships in a lifetime-best, NCAA B cut 49.50. She also earned a second-place finish in the 100 back in B cut 53.41, her third career CCSA podium placing. The 2017 Most Outstanding Female Newcomer of the CCSA Meet, Weiss finished her career ranked second in program history in 100 backstroke (52.81) and third in 100 freestyle (49.50).

These student-athletes helped the Lady Flames claim their second straight CCSA title and third in program history. Liberty also went 13-3 in the dual-meet season with an unbeaten mark against CCSA opponents. The Lady Flames earned their 100th victory in program history during the season-opening Penn State Sprint Fest.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments