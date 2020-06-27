4-H at VSU announces virtual i-Congress in July

Virginia 4-H in conjunction with 2020 Congress across the Commonwealth announces a virtual i-Congress for youth ages 11-13 from July 13-30.

i-Congress, held by Virginia 4-H at Virginia State University, is a summer program for middle-school children interested in becoming 4-H leaders, and is designed to foster leadership skills.

The highly acclaimed program features interactive hands-on activities, public speaking contests and fun and educational workshops. Youth will engage in virtual workshops on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Math) topics, leadership, teambuilding, networking skills and college life.

Participants will be inspired by professional speakers, community leaders and Virginia State 4-H Ambassadors. The cost is $5 per participant. T-shirts may be available for an additional fee.

Registration will open in the next couple of weeks. If you are interested in being notified when registration opens, please provide your contact information at www.ext.vsu.edu/4h-icongress. Providing your contact information only means you will be notified when the i-Congress registration is open; it does not confirm registration in the program itself.

If you have any questions or need more information about the program, contact Dr. Maurice Smith (mdsmith@vsu.edu) or Dr. Chantel Wilson (cwilson@vsu.edu).

