4 gifts for your child’s 13th birthday

Do you have a son or daughter that is turning 13 years old? If the answer is yes, then you might want to read on. This is an age that is a milestone for your child.

That’s because it marks the beginning of their teenage years. Yes, they are growing up. And we’re all just going to have to accept the fact that when they get older, so do they.

They may be too old for kids toys. But they are old enough for gifts that might even last a long time. If you have no idea what to get your child for their 13th birthday, keep on reading. Now, let’s kick off the list with our first idea:

1. Nameplate Necklace

If there is one thing that your daughter will like, it’s a nameplate necklace. It’s a necklace with a small plate with their name engraved. This is something that you know that they’ll love and appreciate for a long time.

Plus, it might be something that they can pass down to their child when they get older. So what you’re buying isn’t just a gift for them, but something that could be a family heirloom. If you want a gift that can last lifetimes and generations, start a tradition by purchasing a nameplate necklace.

2. Bluetooth Speakers

There’s a good chance that your child is a fan of music. Back in the say, it was crank up the stereos and play it loud. Now, they can connect these speakers to their phones and they can play that music the love so much anywhere they go.

Yes, they are affordable. But the sound quality is insane. If anything, it might be the best pair of speakers you’ve purchased for anyone.

Some of them are even waterproof. Which means they can play their music while they are poolside or getting ready for the day. Just be double check to see if those speakers have such qualities or not before buying them.

3. Drone

We’re not talking about one of those expensive drones. There are drones that your son or daughter can play around with in the backyard. They have good video quality, but really fun to fly around.

You can get drones for south of $100 and have excellent features like 1080p video and the ability to go as high as 20 feet. While these kinds of drones don’t have the features of the more expensive models, that shouldn’t matter.

As long as your child is having fun with it and using it properly, a drone just might be the best possible gift ever.

4. Gift Cards

If you want to give them the option of choosing something they like, then a gift card might be something they’ll like. That way, you put the power of choosing their own gift in their hands. However, that will depend on the amount on the gift card.

It can be $25, $50, or even $100. As for the brands, there are so many. Amazon, Apple, Playstation Store, and so many other brands offer gift cards. Get a good idea of what your child likes or what they use for products and go from there.

If anything, an Amazon gift card might be a good idea if they are looking for something they like online.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for gift ideas for your child’s 13th birthday, these four idea are just a starting point. It might be hard figuring out what they want as they get older. But at some point, you might get to figure it out.

The sooner you know more about your child’s new interests when they get older, the more knowledgeable you become. And that may lead to some pretty cool gift ideas.

