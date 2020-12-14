4 essential tips for purchasing jewelry

Published Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, 11:04 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shopping for jewelry isn’t as simple or as straightforward as it may appear. Whether it’s to celebrate an occasion or to cheer up a loved one, time and effort in research are necessary. After all, the right piece can make all the difference; it can make birthdays, anniversaries, or holidays a lot more special than it would have been otherwise. But with an overwhelming selection of potentially viable options – from rings and pendants to earrings and charms, it can be more than a little challenging to find the best item that will fit your needs. And in this article, we’ll discuss a few essential tips that you need to know before purchasing jewelry.

1. Choose personalized jewelry

Jewelry is not unlike any other fashion accessory in a way that it’s all about being unique and standing out. And there’s no better way to do so than through personalized pieces. From name jewelry to birthstones, items that are able to represent the recipient will undoubtedly be much better received than jewelry that was purchased with no thought put into it whatsoever. So when in doubt, go for something that is distinct and meaningful to add a personal touch.

2. Don’t be afraid to ask for opinions

One of the reasons why many often struggle to get the right jewelry for their loved ones is that they forget to ask those who know the receiver well what he or she would like. Like art, jewelry is about taste, which, as we all know, is subjective. Even the most expertly made and crafted pieces may not necessarily resonate with the person you plan to give it to, after all. And by asking for opinions, you’ll have a much better chance of buying jewelry that the giftee will surely love.

3. Complete the style

Another strategy to ensure that you find the right jewelry is matching it to the fashion style of the recipient. Shopping around for pieces that either build on or complement the person’s look will not only make it more likely to be worn. But it’ll be appreciated even more since it’s a practical and functional addition that will help complete the appearance too.

4. Shop first

As a general rule of thumb, it’s a good idea always to shop around first before making a financial commitment. Very few can afford to spend a small fortune on jewelry. And you’ll only end up spending more than you need to if you buy on impulse. However, if you explore your options first, you’ll have a much better chance of securing a favorable deal and keeping the costs low in the process.

Finding the right kind of jewelry that you’re looking for at a good price doesn’t always have to be a massive undertaking. And by practicing these essential tips while doing your search, not only will you find the piece that the recipient will undoubtedly enjoy. But do so without having to put a sizable dent in your bank account in the process.

Related

Comments