4 effective ways to deal with side effects of medicines

In the current times, we tend to pop a pill even to treat minor headaches, and this behavior has triggered the prescription drugs’ addiction among teens. But, there was a time when minor health issues of humans were treated by natural remedies. It was not based on trial and error as there exists a whole history of alternate medicine. On the positive front, modern prescription drugs have ushered us into an era of advanced medicine as many of our mild to chronic health conditions can be treated with these drugs.

But, on the negative front, prescription drugs pose various health risks as they have many documented side effects. Moreover, the bad side does not end here because such drugs can have undocumented side effects as well. If you happen to experience such side effects from a drug, you are entitled to file a bad drug lawsuit like Belviq lawsuit. However, side effects are part and parcel of prescription drugs, and we have discussed here four effective ways to deal with the side effects of prescription drugs.

Be aware of the documented side effects before taking a drug:

Almost every good doctor lets his patients know about various side effects of the drug he is prescribing. But, if your doctor forgets to mention the prescribed drug’s side effects, do not shrug it off and ask him without any hesitation because it will help you greatly in dealing with such effects.

Even the most commonly used drugs like anti-depressants, muscle relaxants, and diabetes drugs cause side effects like dizziness and fatigue. Furthermore, most of the drugs cause side effects like nausea, constipation, and diarrhea as they pass through your digestive system.

Do not hesitate to talk to your doctor:

If you start to experience chronic side effects, you should talk to your doctor about them. Do not keep bearing the pain and discomfort, as the severity of the documented side effects can be because a certain drug is not suited to your body.

Moreover, the doctor may ask you about the list of other medicines you might be taking because sometimes, the simultaneous presence of some drugs in the body can trigger chemical reactions, which lead to some chronic symptoms.

Make lifestyle changes:

The severity of some prescription drugs’ side effects may depend on various extraneous factors like nutrition, and lifestyle choices. Therefore, ask your doctor about the lifestyle changes you can make to ameliorate the bad impact of some prescription drugs.

For example, taking anti-depressants may make you feel better, but they are well-known to cause weight gain. Therefore, incorporating exercise in your daily routine will help you cope with this side effect. Similarly, cholesterol drugs and blood thinners do not work as well if you consume foods rich in vitamin K.

Set your priorities right:

It is understandable to bear the side effects of drugs which are also a source of comfort for you. You must keep a close tab on the pros and cons of a prescription drug because there is no point in continuing with a drug if cons are starting to outweigh the pros. For example, if you keep on taking a drug that causes chronic dizziness, you will be exposing yourself to severe injuries due to falls. Therefore, if you start to experience chronic side effects of a prescription drug, talk to your doctor because it is time to try an alternate drug.

