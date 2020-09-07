4 common startup mistakes that all aspiring entrepreneurs must avoid

Published Monday, Sep. 7, 2020, 10:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Managing a successful startup company is no small feat. In fact, it’s a massive undertaking that requires a lot of time, effort and depending on the chosen industry, money. And the numbers speak volumes on the difficulty of achieving success: at least twenty per cent of businesses are unable to sustain their operations within their first couple of years while half fail to survive past their fifth.

To ensure that you succeed where many others before you have failed, we will discuss common mistakes that startups often make and how to avoid them. And as a result, present your business with more opportunities to thrive and grow.

Not creating a detailed plan

They say that if you don’t have a plan, then you’re planning to fail. And this statement is true, especially when it comes to running a startup company. You won’t have an idea of the feasibility of your business model, the cost of its operations, funding, and contingencies if you don’t have a detailed plan in place. As such, it’s crucial never to be without a plan.

Being disorganized

One of the reasons why inexperienced entrepreneurs are usually overwhelmed with work is that they aren’t as organised as they should be. And this can lead to potentially costly mistakes and oversights that will not only keep the company from attaining success but potentially sink it too. So make sure to have a daily checklist of all your tasks and prioritize them accordingly. It might sound obviously simple, but this strategy works and will allow you to maintain a consistently high level of productivity.

Spending on impulse

While quality products and excellent services get a business noticed, it’s the careful management of financial resources that keep it afloat. As such, it makes sense to avoid spending on impulse. Instead, invest some time in exploring your options first. Whether you’re a construction company looking for materials like concrete panels or a restaurant in need of ingredients, you’ll be able to keep your expenditure low if you shop around for what you need before making any purchases.

Shouldering all the work yourself

Another common mistake that business owners make is trying to shoulder all of the work themselves. After all, not only does this lead to inefficiency but you’ll also risk burning yourself out too. So, don’t try to do it all on your own and learn to delegate responsibilities to your employees and workers. In this way, you’ll have a much better chance of focusing on duties that you need to attend to.

There’s no denying that achieving startup success is a road that is paved with many challenges and difficulties. Even if a considerable number of new businesses fail, however, it doesn’t necessarily mean that yours will. And by taking note of the mistakes that are mentioned above, you’ll be able to keep yourself from making these errors. And, in turn, maximize your chances to get the desired outcome.

Related

Comments