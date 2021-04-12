4 common science essay writing mistakes you should avoid

There’s a certain thrill about pursuing a career in science. You never know when you’re going to become part of a groundbreaking discovery or innovation. Also, unearthing the mysteries of how the universe works and how things are connecting is baffling and fascinating at the same time.

But before you can go ahead and make scientific breakthroughs, you need to develop a deep understanding of the domain. This, in turn, means you’ll have to spend countless hours studying various scientific principles, theorems, and problems. And you’ll likely also have to write a few science essays.

Traditionally, students perceive essay writing as a task that’s restricted to people studying humanities or social sciences. If you’re studying nuclear physics or organic chemistry, why would you need to write an essay?

Simply put, it strengthens your understanding of the topic and polishes your analytical skills. It’s also a great way to familiarize yourself with the latest research and trends in your field. It could even play a significant role in helping you win various science contests.

In the absence of proper guidance, essay writing can quickly become the bane of a science student’s life. While you enjoy running experiments in the lab and reading about scientific discoveries, you shudder at the thought of writing an essay.

The good news is that writing a science essay isn’t as boring and complex as it seems. On the contrary, it can strengthen your understanding of the subject and aid your learning. You just have to know the right way to approach scientific essays.

In this blog, we’ve outlined a few common essay writing mistakes that science students must watch out for. Let’s take a look.

1. Treating it as just another essay

No. Writing a science essay isn’t the same as dissecting a work of literature or assessing the impact of a historical movement. Scientific writing is all about being factual, objective, and precise. You can’t make tall claims based on your perception and thoughts. Instead, you have to supplement every argument with relevant data and research.

Of course, you get the chance to flaunt your creativity while articulating your thesis statement. But you should focus on using your critical thinking and analytical skills to devise a solution to the problem that has been presented.

For instance, if you have to write an essay about Newton’s First Law of Motion, you can’t argue that it’s wrong. Instead, you can look for the latest applications of the law and write about its impact on our daily lives.

2. Not checking your sources

This is one of the worst mistakes you can make while writing an essay. It’s all the more crucial for essays on science-related topics. The last thing you want to do is use incorrect data or unverified facts to support your thesis statement.

While the internet has made it easy to access information at your fingertips, it’s also become difficult to judge the credibility of this information. As a ground rule, you should stick to reputed scientific journals and government-backed research while gathering references for your essay.

3. Not asking for help

Of course, your essay should highlight your point of view about the given topic. But this shouldn’t stop you from reaching out to others for help. For instance, you might have a few queries about the core concept and guidelines. Or you could be struggling to find the right angle for your essay. You could even find it difficult to gather credible references to support your argument.

In any case, it’s a good idea to seek help from your professor and classmates. You should also consider joining online forums and Facebook groups to connect with science students from other parts of the world. They’ll help you perceive the problem/question from a different point of view.

Also, you can reach out to online tutors for additional guidance. Whether you’re looking for physics help or want to find trustworthy references for your essay, online tutors will come to your rescue. They can even help you brainstorm unique angles for your essay.

4. Using dull & complex language

No. Just because you’re writing a scientific essay, it doesn’t have to be boring. Your goal should be to write the essay in such a way that it intrigues the reader and helps them understand the topic, even if they aren’t familiar with scientific jargon.

Otherwise, you run the risk of alienating your readers. This is particularly crucial when you’re developing an essay for a science competition. To begin with, you should use plain and simple English.

While you’ll have to use complex scientific terms where necessary, don’t complicate your essay with elaborate and obscure words. This isn’t the right time to showcase your vocabulary. Also, don’t forget to use the active voice to make the text more engaging.

Do you have any scientific essay writing tips for students? Share your suggestions in the comments section below.

