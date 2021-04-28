4 benefits of hiring a medical malpractice lawyer

Published Wednesday, Apr. 28, 2021, 7:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Medical malpractice occurs when a doctor, hospital or other type of healthcare professional demonstrates medical negligence or omission that causes bodily harm to a patient in their care. These cases are extremely varied; it could be anything from a surgeon who makes a mistake in the operating room or a pharmacist who inadvertently prescribes the wrong dosage of medication. These legal cases are incredibly complex and can therefore be tricky for plaintiffs to navigate on their own.

If you think you’ve got a medical malpractice lawsuit on your hands, here are four reasons you need to hire a medical malpractice lawyer to proceed with your case.

1. Accelerate the process

A good medical malpractice attorney understands that time of the essence. They also recognize that your time is valuable and is better spent on moving on with your life, rather than dwelling on this traumatic event. As a result, they will work diligently to speed up your legal proceedings and get you a settlement as soon as possible.

2. Boost your chances of getting an award

A medical malpractice lawyer boasts a high degree of expertise that can improve your chances of winning your case and receiving compensation. Not only will they have a better insight into the value of your claim, but they are expert negotiators, so they can skillfully build a case as to why you should get that amount of money – and maybe even more.

3. Negotiating with insurance companies

It’s no secret that dealing with insurance companies can be an absolute hassle. It can also be intimidating – you may be unsure of whether you have to talk to them and what to say. As someone who is already suffering from a painful injury or illness and emotional trauma, engaging in a back-and-forth with insurance companies is the last thing you should be worried about.

When you hire a medical malpractice attorney, they handle these matters for you as it’s one of the key components of their job description. They correspond with insurance companies on your behalf and/or inform you of what to say and what not to say if you do have to speak to an insurance agent yourself.

4. Peace of mind

You can’t put a price on your peace of mind. When you hire a medical malpractice lawyer, you’ll rest easy knowing your case is in the best hands. With their help, you won’t have to worry about navigating the complexities of the legal system on your own. Instead, you’ll have a trusted consultant in your corner providing guidance and support every step of the way. Having that kind of ally on your side is an invaluable asset in any medical malpractice proceeding.

If you have suffered from an injury or illness due to a healthcare professional’s negligence, you could be entitled to compensation. When you hire a medical malpractice attorney, you are taking the first step in securing both the awards and the justice you deserve. The sooner you recruit a medical malpractice lawyer to help you with your case, the sooner you can get back to living life on your terms.

Related

Comments