4 aviation technologies currently in development

The aviation industry spends big bucks in research and development every year. The goal is to make flights safer, affordable and more efficient. Moreover, it helps reduce their operating costs while avoiding terrible accidents.

These innovations cover everything from customer service to flight safety. Following, we are going to discuss the current aviation technologies in development.

AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Artificial intelligence is enjoying a more significant role in the aviation industry. Several companies invest in AI tech for cognitive computing. It has become an essential area for investment.

One of the greatest benefits of AI is predictive maintenance. Predictive analytics help optimize maintenance planning and capacity by reducing the need for routine maintenance and only triggering repairs when they are needed. This improves the fleet availability and reduces labor cost. Moreover, engineers are also contemplating its role in driving aerial vehicles.

Safety Measures

Regional regulations differ from country to country, even state to state, and this makes operational complications even worse. For example, it creates hurdles in security, safeguards, communication, with ongoing air traffic and authority to assure flight safety.

Despite these challenges, there is a growing opportunity for the industry as benefits of unmanned air vehicles outweigh their challenges. There are many programs in development that look forward to expanding advanced unmanned aircraft operations and make them useful for law enforcement agency at a wide scale.

These programs aim to reshape the regulatory framework that balances the benefits of drones against their risk to public safety.

Cutting Maintenance Costs

Thousands of data points are compiled. They are specific to each asset during the design, and manufacturing of engines. This process is then used to compile a digital model which will track and monitor the asset in real time. It will offer important information throughout the asset’s lifecycle including engine temperature, pressure, and airflow rate.

This approach can help companies get early warnings and predictions to create a plan of action by stimulating possibilities based on different weather conditions, performance issues, operations, and other such variables. It will help keep the aircraft in service for a longer time.

The data will help engineers compare notes compiled by sensors on the assets, and put through the same paces the engine will experience in real time. For example, the issues it will face during take-off, flying through different weather, condition, and regular wear and tear. This data dictate the faith of an engine.

Companies that invest in these programs enjoy a 20%-40% improvement in cycle times of important processes. This tech is being improved in 2018.

Commercial Aviation Continues to Lead to the Way

There is a reason that companies like Fly Aeroguard keep improving their aviation program to entertain the commercial aviation sector. It’s because the commercial aviation industry has been a forefront of innovation for decades.

It takes the lead in the digital transformation of airlines. This helps to regulate operation processes and increase the lifespan of crafts. It streamlines these processes to make it adaptable and affordable for airlines all over the globe.

