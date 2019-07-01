30th Basic Session of the Youth Cadet Law Program graduates 46

This week 46 high school students from across the Commonwealth experienced life as a Virginia State Police trooper trainee.

They became the 30th generation of the Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Program, which is co-sponsored by the Virginia State Police and The American Legion. At a ceremony held at the Virginia State Police Academy in North Chesterfield County, the teenagers were presented their graduation certificates Friday afternoon.

The 30th Session of the Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Program began Sunday, June 23, 2019. The weeklong training curriculum is for high school students who have completed their junior year. Cadets experience a life similar to a trooper-in-training, complete with daily room inspections and instruction by state police troopers on Department operations, crime scene investigations, officer survival, undercover operations, driver improvement, scuba training, defensive tactics and firearms safety. As part of their training, the cadets also undergo a variety of physical agility exercises used in the Virginia State Police applicant testing process.

“This collaborative program is such an invaluable experience for those youth interested in pursuing a law enforcement career,” says Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “The training not only introduces them to the instruction, skillsets and discipline required of today’s public safety professional, but also provides a positive way for our Department to interact one-on-one with today’s youth.”

Cadet Max Wohlschlegel was selected for the Jessica J. Cheney Spirit Award . The annual award is presented in memory of Trooper Jessica J. Cheney who was the first cadet to graduate from the program and go on to become a trooper. Trooper Cheney died of injuries suffered Jan. 17, 1998, after being struck by a vehicle as she directed traffic at a crash scene on Route 1, north of Fredericksburg. The award is presented to the cadet who demonstrates the same motivation, drive and enthusiasm that Trooper Cheney displayed as a cadet.

The American Legion selects and sponsors the students to represent the organization’s Virginia districts.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google