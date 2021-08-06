3 ways you can improve your WFH productivity

Published Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, 10:51 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Working from home made you feel unmotivated? Here are three ways to solve your productivity problems.

Working from home can be difficult for some of us. For too many people, home isn’t a safe place, a quiet place, or somewhere they want to spend all their days. The recent pandemic might have been the final nail in the coffin for many bricks and mortar offices, but things were always headed that way. Without coronavirus, the satellite office concept has been around since the 80s.

With the digital evolution on hand and some of us sick of home/work life, we thought it was time to put together some handy hints for making the most of your productivity at home.

The 3 ways to improve productivity while WFH

If working from home has got you climbing the walls, try some of these three solutions.

1. Share an office

Some of us can’t return to the office because our offices have been closed. Big businesses see sense in ditching their offices entirely, saving on a massive overhead, and having all staff work from home. If you are in a position where you no longer have an office, and can’t stomach working at home, renting coworking spaces Brooklyn could be a good answer.

Coworking spaces let you share an office with other people just like you. You might not work for the same business, but you do share a building. This gives you the best of both worlds, allowing you to have your own office, even if your company no longer does.

2. Reclaim your space

When you are working from home, it’s too easy to wake up in the morning, make a coffee, and log on while still in bed. Psychologically, this could be the reason you are finding it so hard to stay motivated. Working from your bed should be a no-go. When you have too much in-bed screen time, how do you sleep?

One survey by Psychology Today found that 67% of those working from home feel pressure to be available all day and night. Add this to working in your bed, and you will eventually experience the dreaded burnout. Set up an office space somewhere in your home to combat this.

3. Minimize your distractions

Are you someone who always works with the TV on in the background? Do you do your work while listening to music? While the kids are running around? Or while the other half is sawing down the tree in the garden?

Minimizing your distractions will go a long way towards making you more productive. Try noise-canceling headphones if you have a hard time with distractions. The distractions are enough to make your working day harder, longer and mar your productivity if you let them. Isolating your workspace and sending the kids upstairs could be good starting points.

Be more productive while WFH

Following these top tips, you ought to stay more productive while you are working from home.