3 ways to stream your favorite sports and other shows anywhere you go

Advances in technology have allowed us to do some truly amazing things, including being able to watch sports and other TV shows anywhere we go. Whether we’re traveling through the air on a plane, or enjoying a quiet evening in a hotel room, there’s almost always a way to be able to keep up with the latest sports scores.

Best streaming platforms for sports

Before we discuss the ways to stream your favorite sports, here are some of the best platforms for streaming live sports, as well as other live TV shows.

Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video is not for the die-hard sports fan. For $15 a month, Amazon’s streaming service does offer a few shows and movies, but very few sports in general. This is more suited towards occasional sports fans, specifically those who like Thursday-night football.

ESPN Plus

Even though ESPN Plus isn’t the same as watching the ESPN channel, you’ll still get a lot for your money, which is $7 per month. This streaming service is best for hockey lovers, but also a great add-on if you love college football and college basketball.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV allows you to stream sports from the majority of major networks on TV, except for TBS and TNT. However, there are certain extras that you can add on for an extra fee, on top of your $70 per month subscription.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu has a live TV option, starting at $70 per month. 14 of its 65 channels are dedicated to sports only. You’ll get even more if you choose the Disney Bundle with Hulu + Live TV because it also includes ESPN.

Peacock

Because Peacock is the streaming platform of the major network NBC, it’s limited to the sports that NBC is allowed to cover. This is another good option for the occasional sports fans who like to watch the Olympics and the Super Bowl.

Sling TV

If you’re more of a basketball fan, then you’ll want to try Sling TV. Offering two packages (Orange and Blue), Sling TV allows you to stream NBA games (Orange) or college basketball (Blue). Currently this subscription service will cost you $35 per month.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is one of the best streaming services for live TV in general. As for sports, you’ll have access to all of the major networks, such as ABC, CBS, and NBC— plus MLB, NBA, NFL, golf, and tennis channels. YouTube TV monthly subscriptions start at $65.

#1: Stream services on your smartphone or other device

These days, the easiest way for the majority of people to stream sports and other shows is right from their smartphone or other mobile device. All of the streaming services listed above are available in your phone/tablet’s app store, so all you need to do is download the app to watch on your device— as long as you have an active subscription. You can also use your laptop to access the streaming services’ website, which makes it easy to watch TV when you’re on the go.

#2: Stream services on a smart TV

If you’ve purchased a new smart TV in the past two years, then it’s likely that it has all of these apps available. In this case, you’d sign in to your account on the smart TV (or on your computer or mobile device) and then you’ll be able to stream your favorite sports and TV shows. Depending on the type of hotel/lodging space you stay in while traveling, there’s likely to be a smart TV in your room for you to access your shows.

#3: Stream from external devices

Not everyone has a smart TV or a smart TV that offers all of the apps listed above, so they’ll need to use external devices to stream. One of the most common external devices is a game console, specifically an Xbox One or a PlayStation 4. The only downside is that not all of the streaming services listed above are available on these game consoles.

Another popular external device is the Amazon Fire Stick. This is compatible with any type of TV that has an HDMI port; although, like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, not all streaming services are available on the Fire Stick. The good news is that there’s a way to get these apps on your Fire Stick— which is a lot easier to carry around with you than a game console.

If you’re a sports lover who happens to be on the go all of the time, these are the best ways to access your favorite sports channels, plus the best streaming services for your viewing preferences.

Story by Umair Asif

