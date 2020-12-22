3 ways to start tracking in-store customer satisfaction

No matter the type of store you run, it’s incredibly important to design it in a way that serves your customers’ most pressing needs. This is especially true with the growing pressure on brick-and-mortar businesses in the current era, where even the slightest misstep can draw a customer away for life.

Fortunately, it’s not difficult to tap into your customers’ sentiments when you have them right in your store. All you need are a few calls to action that enable your patrons to share their two cents. From there, it is just a matter of recording the given feedback in a coherent, manageable, and insightful way for your business.

To help you through this journey of improving your customer experience, here are 3 ways to start tracking your in-store customer satisfaction.

1. Use a feedback kiosk for optimal management

When it comes to taking in-store customer feedback in a highly manageable way, perhaps nothing can beat these modern feedback kiosks. A setup such as the SurveyStance Feedback Kiosk is a prime example in this category, which comes ready with the related hardware and software bundled in a monthly subscription package.

These feedback kiosks typically sport a touchscreen such as an iPad, which leads your customers through the different stages of feedback with just a touch of their fingers. This makes the feedback recording process quite interactive and fun as opposed to typical methods. It also makes it easier to handle this data at your end when you are going through the given ratings and comments.

To further add to these kiosks’ benefits, they are typically set up with white label services. This ensures that you can include your branding into the software and give your customers a truly engaging experience even as they provide their feedback.

2. Keep feedback cards handy with you

If you want to stick to a more manual approach for your feedback management, you can move forward with printing feedback or comment cards. Once your customers fill these cards up, they can put them in a designated box or jar on your counter.

This particular method is widely spread across the retail industry and can be found in almost every store. However, it is getting a bit outdated in terms of keeping track of the provided feedback. For one, it creates more paperwork for your store to handle. Additionally, the gathered data often needs to be digitized if you want to view it in your management reports later on.

With that being said, if you still want to veer away from a digital approach, these comment cards can act as an outreach tool for your customers.

3. Send email receipts with survey invites

Speaking of a digital approach, you can also send email receipts to your customers with an invitation link to fill out your customer satisfaction survey.

This particular link can be powered by a specialized software or platform, which makes it easier to manage the information that you garner through your customers. However, it is a more practical approach for online stores than for brick-and-mortar stores since most customers who walk out of a physical business location don’t have time to give immediate feedback.

This classifies it as a trickier way to obtain customer feedback. However, this method allows you to manage the gathered information, making it worth a try. You can also add your branding to the digital survey to make it more appealing to your customers.

By keeping these suggestions in mind, you can pick something that matches your requirements and help you stay in touch with your customers’ thinking. This enables you to improve your in-store experience and lets you eliminate any pressure points before they cause too much trouble for your business.

