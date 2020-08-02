3 ways to improve the quality of your hair

Improving the quality of your hair is often one of most people’s top beauty goals. With a few simple tips, you can take your hair from dull, lifeless, and prone to breakage to the healthy, bouncy, shiny hair of your dreams. And it can all start with just a change to a simple apple cider vinegar shampoo! Let’s discuss a few easy tips so that you can reach your hair goals this year.

Start With Your Scalp

Healthy hair starts at the root. If you neglect your scalp, the rest of your hair doesn’t have a chance of being healthy. A good place to start is with a switch to an apple cider vinegar shampoo.

The acetic acid that partially comprises ACV works as a pH balancing agent. Hair that is alkaline (having a higher pH level than normal hair, which should be between 4.5 and 5.5) tends to be brittle, frizzy, and dry. Acetic acid works to bring that pH balance back down, restoring healthy hair. As the hair grows, it is able to better retain moisture and will break off less, which significantly increases the quality of the hair and creates hair with far fewer split ends.

A healthy scalp creates the best environment for hair growth, allowing the follicle to be clear of obstructions like dead cells. If your scalp is having issues, like flakiness or itchiness, start your healthy hair journey by addressing them first.

Use Natural Products Whenever Possible

Chemicals tend to build up on the hair, weighing it down and making it look dull and lifeless. Using a product with a more natural ingredient list, like apple cider vinegar shampoo, can help combat those issues.

When picking out a hair product, always choose one that is both paraben and sulfate-free. Parabens and sulfates may initially make the hair seem soft and moisturized, but over time they have the potential to weigh the hair down and can even be carcinogenic. ACV can help strip those products out of your hair naturally, while still preserving the hair’s natural oils. Once they’ve been cleared out, you can focus on building up a hair routine without them.

Other natural products, like argan oil, almond oil, and saw palmetto extract, also help naturally boost the hair’s ability to stay hydrated, soft, and smooth. They also remove excess oil and act as a kind of “detox” for the hair. Look for them when you buy your shampoo to help your hair be as healthy as possible.

Get Regular Hair Cuts

While this may be controversial for those trying to improve the quality of their hair while growing it out, getting regular hair cuts actually works wonders for creating healthy hair.

Part of what makes hair look dull and frizzy is hair breakage. The more split ends you have, the less shiny it will look. Cutting regular trims that take off the split ends will make it look and act much healthier and give it back its natural vitality. It also helps the hair to not be so weighed down, which helps turn it into the bouncy hair you’ve always dreamed of.

When regular trims are combined with using more natural hair products, like an apple cider vinegar shampoo, you may not even recognize how great your hair will look!

Taking care of your hair from scalp to tip can majorly help improve the quality of your hair. For shinier, healthier, softer hair without flakes or breakage, use natural products like apple cider vinegar shampoos and get regular trims. Making just a few changes to your hair routine can give you that beautiful hair you’ve been looking for.

