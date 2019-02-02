#3 UVA struggles to 56-46 win over Miami

Third-ranked UVA, playing without point guard Ty Jerome, slogged its way to a 56-46 win over Miami on Saturday.

The ‘Hoos (20-1, 8-1 ACC) led 28-21 at the break, but Miami (9-12, 1-8 ACC) hung around on the periphery most of the way in the second half.

The Virginia lead was just at 45-39 until a Kyle Guy three-pointer with 7:26 to go gave the Cavaliers some breathing room.

Jerome was in warmup togs on the bench for this one. Coach Tony Bennett had said after the 66-65 overtime win over #23 NC State on Tuesday that Jerome had been dealing with a sore back.

UVA clearly wasn’t the same without the junior. Freshman Kihei Clark got the start in his place, and had nine points and six assists, but Clark also turned the ball over six times, and Virginia had 14 turnovers on the day, after committing 16 in the win at State.

De’Andre Hunter had 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting to lead the ‘Hoos. Mamadi Diakite had 11 points and six rebounds.

Guy finished with 10 points, but on 4-of-15 shooting, 2-of-8 from three-point range.

Chris Lykes led Miami with 16 points.