#3 UVA rolls past Wake Forest

Third-ranked UVA bolted out to an early 25-3 lead on Wake Forest, but then kind of slogged its way through a 68-45 win over the Demon Deacons Tuesday night at JPJ.

The ‘Hoos (17-1, 5-1 ACC) made 10 of their first 15 shots, but Wake (8-10, 1-5 ACC) fought its way back to 36-23 at the halftime break.

It would never get closer in the second half, but it also never felt that Virginia was playing anything near its A game after the opening minutes.

Which, yes, it’s a bit harsh, in a 20-plus-point win, to put it that way, but, also, truth.

After the hot start from the field, Virginia finished below 40 percent for the night – ending up at 38.6 percent, 22-of-57, and an unremarkable 7-of-21 (33.3 percent) from three-point range,.

And the Big Three – Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter – were relatively quiet.

Guy had 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting. Hunter had 11, shooting 3-of-5 from the field.

Jerome had 10, shooting 4-of-13 on the night.

They were among five Cavaliers in double figures in scoring. Jay Huff had 12 in 13 minutes off the bench on 4-of-6 shooting. Mamadi Diakite added 11.

Wake got 12 points from Brandon Childress and 11 from Olivier Sarr.

Story by Chris Graham