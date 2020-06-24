3 tips for creating an impressive video resume

Think of a video resume as a personal walk-through of your paper resume. It’s your chance to make a good first impression and set yourself apart from other applicants. You can emphasize certain qualifications, showcase your personality, and tailor the video to the position. Recruiters are also more likely to remember your qualifications when you present them visually. If you want to make an impressive video resume that stands apart, follow these 3 tips:

Write a script.

The best way to create an impressive video resume is to know what the employer is looking for and what your selling points are. Pay close attention to the job listing and the desired qualifications. Go to the company’s website and learn about their core values. A tailored video specific to the position is more impressive than a general one. Take a look at this sample script for inspiration.

Keep in mind that the ideal video resume is between 1 and 2 minutes, so you must choose what to include wisely. Visualize how you want the video to look as you are writing your script. You can speak directly to the camera or record voice-over. Consider demonstrating skills as you speak if that makes sense for the job position. If you’ll be on camera, you should memorize your script but don’t make it sound too rehearsed or robotic.

Make it high quality.

The most impressive video resumes are of professional quality. This means you need to have the proper recording and lighting equipment. Chances are, your built-in webcam probably does not record full HD video in 1080p. Most of our smartphones don’t either. The built-in microphones on both often lack quality. If you’re serious about making an impressive video resume, you should consider buying a high-quality webcam—especially if the interview or job involves video conferencing. Look for a webcam with a high frame rate that’s capable of recording in 1080p as well as HD-quality Internet video broadcast.

You should also select a webcam with a decent built-in microphone. It does not matter how good the video looks if your audio isn’t clear. Lighting is also important to create a professional look. Some webcams like the razer kiyo have built-in lighting rings. You can also find webcam accessories for lighting and audio if your webcam doesn’t have it built-in. High-quality equipment is necessary if you want to impress. Here is an example of a well done, high-quality video resume:

Dress for success.

How you dress for work sends a message to your employers. In fact, 75% of recruiters believe that how a person dresses for work affects one’s job, salary, and possible promotions. Most businesses have a dress code, ranging from business casual to formal business attire. You should wear the same business attire in your video resume that you would at an interview or work. As the saying goes—dress for the job you want, not the job you have.

Appropriate business dress for women ranges from pantsuits, skirts, slacks, blouses, button-down shirts, dress shoes, and more. If you are aiming for a professional dress, try wearing a suit jacket, dress shirt, skirt, and dress shoes. Consider casual pants and a button-down shirt if casual wear is more appropriate. Try to pick items with a neutral color and avoid patterns. Keep accessories to a minimum and wear natural-looking makeup. Essentially, dress as though you already have the job. It will boost your confidence and make for a more impressive video resume.

The popularity of video resumes has spread over the last few years, so follow these steps if you want yours to stand apart. It’s worth the extra effort. An impressive video resume is sure to get you one step closer to your dream job.

