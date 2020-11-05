3 reasons you don’t win real money in online casino

Money is the reason why people come to online casinos. However, often they never receive money and, as a result, just delete accounts. Is it really that difficult to find an online casino that pays real money? It won’t be if you know which points to consider when you decide to gamble.

You’re using the wrong online casino

The first thing that is obligatory to check is the online casino itself. You can’t just open any relevant site and sign up without testing it for fairness. The Internet environment can be cruel. There are many frauds looking for people who are lacking confidence in their online actions.

To be honest, at first glance the casino site may seem fine and even reputable at some point. You sign up, play games, use bonuses. Everything is okay until the time you decide to put your winnings in your wallet. At this point the casino starts behaving very suspiciously. The team verifies your documents for a very long time. If you contact the support centre, you either get an incomprehensible response or don’t get any at all. Finally, next time you enter the site, it happens that your account is blocked. As a result, you have neither money nor access to the site and the whole working team. If you ever get into such a situation, just be aware that this gambling site is fraudulent.

To avoid the trouble you have to clarify the characteristics of the right gambling site which you can trust and put money into. A real online casino generally has a license. This license is proof of the good intentions of the casino. Besides, the authority that issues the document also imposes obligations to treat customers according to the law. Thus they must never cheat, deceive or mistreat users. It’s easy to check if an online casino holds a license. Usually, you can see it right on the website page at the very bottom. The most popular gambling authorities are MGA, UKGC, Curacao, Kahnawake and others.

You play down to the wire

The problem of all gamblers, especially those who are addicted, is that they play too much. Of course, during game play the time flies, and so does your budget. Whenever you think it’s about to hit, you get the losing result again. This happens until you get strapped for cash. Then maybe you have a couple of winning results, but they never last too long as you keep spinning. Sounds familiar? The only thing you need to do is to stop clicking the spin button eagerly and wait for the winnings. With your greed you will never win. Besides, remember that it’s the house that always wins, not you. So, why do you need to try so hard? It makes no sense to damage your mental health.

If you feel that this point is the reason for your gambling failure, then you’re probably getting addicted. The solution is to contact a help centre which deals with gambling problems. As a rule, every online casino offers a supportive program. In case you don’t want professional help yet, you can direct your own efforts towards the problem solving. The best advice is to place limits on the hours you spend on gambling sites. It will reduce your weekly gambling activity, consequently your overall budget will stay positive. Besides, it makes sense to set a limit on bets. Therefore, you won’t bet big sums which results in minimal losses.

You don’t use a strategy

Most probably your actions during the gameplay are haphazard. Playing slots you just click the spin button and don’t really pay attention to the rules. During roulette, for example, you may think over some betting strategy but if you have little experience, you won’t ever win real big money.

What you should do is to apply strategies, either betting or gaming strategies. You can make up your own based on your personal experience. Or you can search on the net for betting and gaming strategies in poker or roulette, for example. This way you’ll have losing rounds, of course, but you will hardly touch the bottom of your budget. Play wisely and responsibly – this is the key to successful online gambling.

Story by Anastasia Lebedeva

