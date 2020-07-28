3 reasons to try a meal delivery service

Published Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020, 1:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Most people assume that meal delivery services are pricey and that this is enough of a reason to skip over all the other benefits they provide. If you are a busy person juggling a tremendously full schedule and find yourself entertaining the possibility of ordering a meal delivery service, once you begin doing your research you will find that there are a range of price-points to meet your needs.

There are also other important reasons to consider trading in your role as family chef for a meal delivery service membership. Here are three reasons to try a prepared meal delivery service.

Save Precious Time

Whether you are a busy professional, parent or student, one thing most people can agree upon is that time is a precious commodity and it can be difficult to fulfil all your daily duties when the ‘To Do’ tasks feel infinite. In our busy society where there are never enough hours in the day, fewer folks have the time they need to cook and prepare their meals.

By considering the use of a meal prep service not only will you reduce the number of hours a week dedicated to cooking and grocery shopping, but also the time, effort and imagination necessary for pulling together a delicious menu.

The added bonus is that you will also suddenly have much more available time for hobbies, travelling, learning new skills, and exchanging time with friends or family!

Meet Your Health Goals

Are you trying to meet a health goal, control portion size or have particular allergies or dietary restrictions that affect the design of your meals? As you might imagine, the benefits of a meal-prep service extend beyond having your meals prepared and delivered right to your door.

With nutritionists and chefs at the helm, many meal-prep organizations cater to clientele who have a desire to choose healthier food options or special dietary needs such as gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and low-carb selections.

The benefits also extend beyond the food and nutrition itself. By utilizing meal-prep services, you will also have the comfort of knowing that healthy food is on its way which will reduce any stress or decision-making fatigue that being in the kitchen or grocery store brings.

Not only will this huge reduction in stress translate into more free time to pick up an exercise practice and spend more time engaging in restorative sleep, but it will also translate into being happier overall.

Help Your Pocket and the Environment

Do you ever have a feeling of remorse for throwing out rotten food that you never got around to eating? Getting your meals pre-delivered means that you can address waste in two important ways.

First, you will no longer find yourself buying more than you need or tossing out unused or spoiled food. It is estimated that over 21% of food waste comes from consumers who buy too much. Wasting less food not only translates into saving your money but also into reducing food packaging waste.

The added bonus is that many meal-prep services make it a practice to use bio-degradable packaging so that you can feel like your efforts to waste less benefit both your finances and the environment!

Whether it’s creating a more efficient timetable where you can maximize your free time, thinking through how you can eat better and reduce stress, or improve your finances while acting in an ecologically responsible manner, ordering from a meal-prep services provides clientele with many benefits.

The first steps towards making your life simpler, healthier, financially sound, and environmentally caring can start with considering these benefits among the many others that a meal delivery service provides.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments