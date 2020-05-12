3 questions to ask when purchasing a home

Planning on buying a home? Ask these questions before making the purchase

By Amanda Argabright

Purchasing a home is a big deal for a lot of people. It’s often filled with negotiations, papers, stress, and confusion as there are many moving parts to the home buying process. Understanding the home buying process as you go through it is key to getting a good deal and making the right decision. To get a full understanding, you need to ask the right questions to the right people.

So, what questions need to be asked? Knowing the history of a home as well as the elements of its infrastructure can help give you an idea of any short-term repairs needed. Knowing the neighborhood and surrounding community helps you get an idea of your own safety as well as livelihood. These, in addition to many other important questions to be asked, helps you make informed decisions when purchasing a new home.

To see what some of the most important questions are, keep reading.

Is there anything included in this purchase?

Oftentimes, the seller will leave certain items or other incentives to entice a person to buy their home. Other times, things you would think would be included in a home purchase aren’t. Furniture and home warranty plans are just two examples of things that are more of an incentive to the buyer that the seller could leave. However, sometimes certain appliances or features of the home (doorknobs, blinds) are not included in the sale.

Make sure you’re asking this question to know exactly what you’re you’re receiving (or not receiving) with your purchase. Having to buy

How old is this?

As is common knowledge, nothing in a home will last forever. Roofs, appliances, floors, and pipes all have a lifespan. If you’re purchasing an older home, it helps to ask how old different features of the house are. This gives you an idea of when certain things would need to be replaced, which can sometimes be an inconvenience or extremely expensive — especially when you are purchasing a home. You certainly wouldn’t want to replace a roof or plumbing, for example, shortly after moving in without expecting it.

How long has this home been on the market?

Oftentimes, if a home has been on the market for a lengthy period of time, you may be able to get a deal. The longer the time the home has been on the market, the more willing the seller may be to make a deal. If your negotiation tactics are well thought out, asking this question can either save you a lot of money or give you a valid reason to back out.

These are just a few of the many questions you should ask when purchasing a home. As you continue through the home buying process, don’t be afraid to ask any question that comes to mind. Since you are buying a home, you wouldn’t want to go in without knowing important information. Plus, asking questions helps you achieve peace of mind, which is much needed a time as stressful as buying a house. Good luck!

