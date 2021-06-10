3 jobs perfect for the over 50s that work around you

Published Thursday, Jun. 10, 2021, 10:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

As we get older, we find that actually what we want from our working week is more variation and maybe a little less time doing the stuff we do not want to do and more of the stuff we like.

If you are over 50 and feel that you would like to change your career path or just slow down a bit, or perhaps you have found yourself unemployed after the amount of change that has happened in the world so recently, here are a few ideas that you could pursue – and move your working hours around you rather than you doing everything around your working hours.

#1 Become a driving instructor

You could become a driving instructor. You will need to do some training for this and obtain your instructor’s license. But once qualified, you will be able to schedule in your own students at times to best suit you and your lifestyle.

Regardless of whereabouts you live, there is always an abundance of people young and old who would like to learn how to drive.

#2 Associate cloud engineer

You may want to study and broaden your horizons somewhat. By completing a course as an associate cloud engineer, you can change your career completely and enter a rapidly growing industry in cloud solutions.

These courses end in an industry-recognized certification, which is proof that you can do all that is required of you with the course exam as well as within the industry itself.

Part-time courier driver

You could put yourself forward to be a part-time courier driver. There are many job agencies that are currently searching for people who would like to earn some part-time money delivering parcels and packages to customers, and some may even be takeout food services.

These types of jobs could be very local to you or, if you are happy to travel a little further afield, as far as you are happy with going.

Selecting the times when you are available for this type of work is totally up to you, and you will therefore be able to work completely around your lifestyle rather than make your life work around the job.

Final thoughts

So, as we get older, our time becomes a lot more valuable to us. We no longer want to exist via the ‘live to work’ approach to life, but more on the ‘work to live’ side. Choosing hours that will work around us and our lifestyle are very important, and there are lots of jobs and careers out there where we can do this. It is never too late to change your course in life, and many find it refreshing to learn something new and change direction completely.

Changing your direction to something like the jobs mentioned here can provide an amazing feeling of self-worth and job satisfaction. It also gives you the opportunity of meeting new people whether it is by way of becoming a driving school instructor, an associate cloud engineer, or a part-time courier or one of many other roles that you can make work around you.

Related

Comments